Fossil Group’s Diesel and Skagen have unveiled their new Wear OS-powered smartwatches at the ongoing CES in Las Vegas.

“The first noteworthy design detail is the transparent strap. Available in four striking colours -- red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with an iridescent case -- the colours seem to ‘fade,’ inspiring the name of the watch,” the company said in a statement.



Diesel launched a touchscreen smartwatch, the Fadelite, which is designed to be worn by both men and women, and is powered by Wear OS by Google and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. The smartwatch features a 43mm case size and bold design details. It will be available for INR 21,995 across Diesel stores, and online at www.diesel.com and select retailers worldwide starting March 2020. Stamped with the Diesel logo, the straps are breathable and comfortable.

Skagen’s Falster 3 smartwatch sports an interactive, swimproof touchscreen and a range of smart features powered with Wear OS by Google, including heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant, smartphone notifications, activity tracking, Google Pay, GPS and more.

The watch will be available for INR 21,995 across Skagen kiosks and at select retailers worldwide, starting March 2020.

*Edited from an IANS report.