Over the years, the use of technology in our day-to-day lives has increased quite a lot. In the last few years, gadgets like MP3 players, reel cameras and fax machines are no more a youngster’s favourite gadget. Here are five tech trends that will become the new IT tech in the decade.



Quantum computing

Imagine a chip that can perform target computation in 200 seconds, which would otherwise take the world's fastest supercomputer 10,000 years. A quantum computer can solve complex problems that would otherwise take billions of years for today's computers to solve. This has massive implications for research in health care, energy, environmental systems, smart materials and more.



The team at Google AI has achieved sort of ‘quantum supremacy’ with developing such chip -- a new 54-qubit processor named "Sycamore" that is comprised of fast, high-fidelity quantum logic gates in order to perform the benchmark testing.

Microsoft will also reportedly offer one such scalable super machine within the next five years. The company has also partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee to conduct lectures on quantum computing for a full semester.



Self-driving ‘electric’ cars

The global revenues from connected cars (the precursor to fully-autonomous or self-driving cars) are growing at an annual rate of 27.5 per cent and are expected to touch $21 billion by 2020. Tesla helped create that market and CEO Elon Musk surprised Wall Street by registering a profitable third quarter last year with total revenue of $6.3 billion riding on sales of its Model S, Model X and Model 3 electric cars. The company is expected to deliver between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles in 2019, representing 45-65 per cent growth.



India is also planning to replace a significant portion of its conventional internal combustion engine fleet by electric vehicles in the next one decade.



5G-connected homes

With 75 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices expected to be in place by 2025, the world is at the cusp of experiencing a technology that will change the way live today. With 5G commercial networks being switched on, the first use cases are enhanced mobile broadband, which will bring better experiences for smartphone users with 100 times faster data and fixed wireless access, providing fiber speeds without fiber to homes.



5G Services have already begun in the US, South Korea and some European countries, including Switzerland, Finland and the UK. CSPs in Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Spain, Sweden, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have announced plans to accelerate 5G network building through 2020.



Voice as a new interface

Voice is slowly becoming the new human-computer interface. Alexa, Google Home, Siri and others are changing the way we speak with devices and the next decade will see digital assistants becoming all-pervasive. According to Adam Berns, Director of Business Development, Alexa Voice Service (AVS) at Amazon, India is now ready for voice as a core experience.



Internet TV 24/7

An over-the-top (OTT) viewer in India is spending approximately 70 minutes a day on video streaming platforms, with a consumption frequency of 12.5 times a week, according to a recent Eros Now-KPMG report. In India, the Internet video traffic is projected to reach 13.5 Exabytes (EB) per month by 2022 -- up from 1.5 EB a month in 2017 -- with video contributing 77 per cent of all Internet traffic by 2022.



There are currently more than 32 online content and video streaming platforms in the country and the market is expected to hit $5 billion by 2023, according to the global management-consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).



*Edited from an IANS report.