Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel Season Two to premiere on this date

The makers of Priyanka Chopra’s action-packed series Citadel have announced the premiere date for the eagerly-awaited season two of the show.

Citadel Season Two set to premiere on May 6

Unveiling the action-packed official trailer, Prime Video announced that all the episodes of season two will be released on the OTT platform on May 6, 2026. The show will reach more than 240 countries and territories across the globe.

Sharing the preview and new release date on social media, the makers wrote, “New team. New mission. New season of Citadel. Only on Prime Video May 6. (sic)”

The spy thriller shares the journey of Mason Kane (Played by Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Played by Priyanka Chopra), and Bernard Orlick (Played by Stanley Tucci) — the elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families.