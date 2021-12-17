Gadget review: What is the Foxfit Pulse smartwatch like?

The Pulse is a great looking smartwatch from Foxfit, plenty of effort has been put into this device which can be seen and felt on the wrist. The touchscreen display is high def and is butter smooth with sharp visibility. In terms of battery durability, the Pulse lasts north of 10 days on heavy usage and 2 weeks plus on light usage.

Coming to the features, with 10 sports modes and IP 68 resistance, this watch is great for the outdoors as well as the gym. Health monitoring includes BP, heart rate, sleep and Sp02 monitoring all found to give reasonable statistics to improve quality of life.

I also liked the solid strap, made from food-grade silicone which fits ergonomically on the wrist. Watch faces and the connecting App could do with some upgrades but overall a really fun watch at a great price.

INR 4,249. foxin.in