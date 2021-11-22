High-tech skateboards, smartwatches and portable car chargers: These gizmos will help while you’re on the road

In this week’s list of the newest gadgets in town, we have a top-speed skateboard from Onewheel, Astell&Kern’s portable hi-fi music players, portable chargers from Zipcharge and more. Check out the full list below:

Onewheel GT

The GT has a top speed of 32kph and a range of almost 50km on a single charge. The supercharged skateboard-esque device lets you go on your own adventure allowing you to choose tyre tread based on your needs. The GT even has LED lights to light up those night rides. INR 1.62 lakh. onewheel.com

Tesla J1772

Tesla’s new home charger comes with a J1772 plug that enables charging multiple brands of electric cars. At charges upto 9.6kW, and the ability to be installed indoors or out, the option is great for EVs on the whole. INR 30,000. tesla.com

Astell&Kern Acro BE100

We’re all familiar with Astell&Kern’s excellent range of portable hi-fi music players, now they have a Hi-Fi wireless speaker with great sound to boot. Sporting a 32-bit hi-fi grade DAC and hi-res codecs including aptX HD and LDAC, the speaker belts out about 55W of power with a Class-D amp and custom 4” Kevlar woofers and 1.5” silk dome tweeters. As a bonus you can also adjust treble and bass settings. INR 28,000. astellkern.co.uk

Zipcharge Go

Electric cars will soon be the norm, and what can be better than a portable car charger? Zipcharge’s Go is a smart charger which you can take with you, at about the size of a suitcase with wheels and a handle. The GO will provide up to a 65 km of range in a short period of 30-60 minutes. Works with plug-in and hybrid EVs with Type 2 sockets. Price TBA

Foxin Foxpods C5

Budget TWS are all the rage now with audio and video consumption increasing day by day. Foxpods C5 present a compelling option with a good feature set. Available in black or white options these buds offer a great, snug fit. Audio is decent (good for calls, fine for music) with a battery life of upto 3 hours and longer with the chargeable case. I liked the fit and price of these TWS but charging via Micro USB was not the best of options. INR 1,089. foxin.in

Dell Ultrasharp webcam

Most of us have been on a video/web call over the past year and yet the webcam offerings in most laptops/tabs/smartphones leave a lot to be desired. Dell’s Ultrasharp webcam WB7022 delivers an incredible webcam experience with razor sharp video and most importantly excellent light even in the dimmest of surroundings. For one there’s a 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor which is large and captures more light added to 4K HDR for ultra smooth video. The webcam is super easy to set up, once you connect via USB MacOS and Windows recognises it and configures automatically. I really appreciated the AI auto framing which let me be in focus even if I moved around during my MS Teams meets. Another vital factor is the ability of the webcam to magnetically attach to its mount which sits on your monitor without blocking screen space. Perhaps the best feature is the ability to adjust Field of View between 65 to 90 degrees letting me choose how much of my background is to be seen. There’s also digital zoom to focus up close. I’m a big fan of this Ultrasharp Webcam and if you spend a substantial amount of time on your web calls/meetings, investing in one of these is essential. INR 24,500. dell.com

Tagg Verve Neo

Tagg’s Verve Neo has a huge display and weighs in very light for all day wear. Available in three colours including rose gold and bright blue, this is a feature packed smartwatch that looks good and doesn’t hurt your finances. The 1.69” display is great for viewing, while health tracking measures your blood oxygen, heart rate and other metrics like sleep and steps. IP 68 resistance is perfect for a day at the gym or by the pool. After using this watch for a week, I’ve come away impressed with its quality and feel on the wrist. INR 1,899. taggdigital.com