Indulge 14th Anniversary Special: High-speed e-bikes, sustainable room heaters, and conference speakerphones are all the rage right now

This week, we have high-tech e-bikes from Vanmoof, portable conference speakerphones from Anker, a smart app controlled electric room heater by Koleda and more on our list. Check out the details below:

Vanmoof V

V from Vanmoof is an e-bike that is like no other, promising high speeds and superb control. The nifty bike features two-wheel drive, full suspension frame, advanced acceleration and next-gen tech. Vanmoof V goes upto 50km/h. The bike also has theft defence and a kick lock. INR 3.05 lakh. Vanmoof.com

Linksys E9450 Router

The E9450 from Linksys is a WiFi 6 Easy Mesh Router especially suited for those living in spaces upto 2,500 sq ft. You also get speeds up to 5.4 gbps and support for up to 40 devices. The unique router adapts to user needs so that devices always have full-strength signal and maximum bandwidth for uninterrupted streaming, gaming, video-conferencing and smart home device support. INR 14,999. linksys.com

Logitech Mevo Start 3-Pack

Mevo lets you stream your ideas from multiple angles enabling you to create professional multi-cam streams, all in 1080p resolution, directly controlled via smartphone/tablet. Full compatibility with platforms like Facebook Live, YT live, Twitch, Twitter and Vimeo ensures your setup will generate fantastic views and results. Each camera can also be used individually. INR 75,000. mevo.com

Anker PowerConf

Anker’s Ankerworks has a new compact wireless conference speakerphone ideal for all your virtual meetings. With six mics, enhanced voice pickup and 24-hour call time, it’s ideal for home offices. Officially Zoom certified, the speakerphone connects via BT and USB. INR 8,999. flipkart.com

Bose Soundlink Flex

Bose speakers are ever popular and their new addition, the Soundlink Flex is a BT speaker with high quality audio, IP 67 certification (water/dust proof), rugged design and 12 hours of battery life is for your outdoor escapades. INR 11,300. bose.com

Koleda Solus+

Living in a colder environment? Koleda’s Solus+ range provides electric infrared heating combined with a smart home app to help you save and live sustainably. The IR tech that Solus+ uses is 30 percent more cost efficient and can reduce upto 50 per cent of total electricity costs when combined with smart home features. In addition Solus+ looks great akin to a minimal work of art. INR 40,000. koleda.co

Stay tuned for weekly updates!