From cordless stick vacuums to WiFi mesh systems, these gizmos are at the top of every gadget lover’s list now!

This week, we have a slew of home and electronics-related gizmos like wireless chargers, UPS inverters, WiFi Mesh systems, and headphones. Take a look at the full list below:

Sandisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W

Sandisk’s latest wireless charger uses Qi technology to safely power up your compatible smartphones, earpods and Qi enabled devices. Offering upto 15W of power for fast charging, you get rapid top ups of your phones. Also included is an AC adaptor with QC 3.0 tech and type-C cable to power up your Ixpand charger. The charger’s base provides effective grip and works with compatible mobile cases. INR 2,999. shop.westerndigital.com

Zinq UPS Inverter

Zinq’s UPS is ideal for your routers, CCTVs and set-top boxes. I hooked it up to my home WiFi cam within no time and the results have been great so far. Setup is a breeze and ideally you need to get a few of these for all the most important devices which need uninterrupted power supply. I also tried Zinq’s UPS inverter with my Linksys router and found that when there is a power cut there is no drop of WiFi and the battery lasts north of 4 hours. As a bonus it has a USB slot for providing power like a power bank and Overcharge protection built in. This is a very useful device if you live in areas of frequent power cuts or voltage fluctuations. INR 1,499. zinqtech.com, amazon.in

Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite

Eufy by Anker has a new cordless stick Vacuum which is robust, light and easy to use. It packs a powerful motor and is engineered for daily chores with 75AW of suction and a 35 minute power reserve. It also sports LED lights to help with those dimly-lit areas. With multiple tools and accessories provided, HomeVac S11 Lite is a great addition to Eufy’s existing arsenal of vacuums. INR 13,499. flipkart.com

Pioneer TS-VR170C

Pioneer’s 2021 range includes this cracking Hi-Resolution Audio supporting speaker, designed and manufactured by Pioneer in Japan. The new “Pioneer Flagship Sound” concept aims to provide you an ultra-realistic audio experience unparalleled in car systems with authentically reproduced sound in an accurate, broad soundstage. INR 64,990. pioneer-india.in

Raeger Rapidlink 1550

Rapidlink 1550 is as useful as it gets for Macbook users (13 inch) with seven multiports to enhance your usability and connectivity. You can connect to HDMI, USB 3.0 ( 2 slots), Thunderbolt 3.0, Type C, Micro SD and SD card reader. With QC 3.0, charge speeds are fast and Thunderbolt gives upto 40Gb/s. INR 4,999. raegr.com

Audio Technica - ATH-102USB

Audio Technica’s formidable range of headphones continues with ATH102USB , a binaural headphone with an in-built Mic. The device is light, comfortable and delivers great audio both for the speaker and listener. The headphone also comes with a special anti-bacterial treatment for safe usage. Ideal for enjoying music, games and entertainment as well on web conferencing and online classes. INR 2,393. audio-technica.co.in

LinkSys Velop AX 4200

The AX 4200 is an advanced whole-home WiFi 6 Mesh system providing excellent wireless bandwidth for multiple devices, allowing faster speeds and uninterrupted connectivity. True Gigabit speeds are now accessible from every corner of your home (upto 2,700 sq ft per node) while upto 40 devices can connect. There are 4 Gigabit ports for wired devices as required. Linksys Intelligent Mesh is also flexible and scalable for future needs and requirements. INR 19,999. amazon.in