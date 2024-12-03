The Gothams Film Awards 2024

Performer tribute award honoree Angelina Jolie speaks with The Associated Press during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Actor Brandon Wilson poses with the breakthrough performer award for 'Nickel Boys' and actor Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkEvan Agostini
Actor Brandon Wilson poses with the breakthrough performer award for 'Nickel Boys' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Clarence Maclin, centre, poses with the outstanding supporting performance award for 'Sing Sing' with Bella Ramsey, left, and Zoey Deutch during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Clarence Maclin poses with the outstanding supporting performance award for 'Sing Sing' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Colman Domingo, centre, poses with the award for outstanding lead performance for 'Sing Sing' with Emily Mortimer, left, and Shailene Woodley during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Colman Domingo poses with the award for outstanding lead performance for 'Sing Sing' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Actors Corey Hawkins, from left, Ray Fisher, Skylar Aleece Smith, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and John David Washington pose with their ensemble tribute awards for 'The Piano Lesson' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve poses with the director tribute award for 'Dune: Part Two' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Elle Fanning, from left, Boyd Holbrook and Monica Barbaro pose with honourees Timothee Chalamet and James Mangold with their visionary tribute awards for 'A Complete Unknown' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia, left, and producer Thomas Hakim pose with the best international feature award for 'All We Imagine as Light' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Filmmaker and photographer RaMell Ross poses with the best director award for 'Nickel Boys' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Timothee Chalamet, left, and James Mangold pose with the visionary tribute award for 'A Complete Unknown' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
Director Vera Drew poses with the breakthrough director award for 'The People's Joker' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini
From left, Vanessa McDonnell, Aaron Schimberg, Adam Pearson, Gabriel Mayers, Sebastian Stan and Mike Marino pose with the best feature award for 'A Different Man' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Agostini