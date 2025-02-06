In Pics: Cynthia Erivo gets awarded Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Here are some glimpses from the same
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Cynthia Erivo smiles while kissed by two character actors during a parade in her honor, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, MassCharles Krupa
Screaming fans lined the streets in frigid conditions Wednesday to catch a glimpse of Cynthia Erivo, the Wicked star who is being celebrated as Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year. Here are some glimpses from the same.
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Cynthia Erivo hoists her award during a roast, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, MassCharles Krupa
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Cynthia Erivo is kissed by two character actors during a roast, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, MassCharles Krupa
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Cynthia Erivo, left, stands with a character actor during a roast, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, MassCharles Krupa
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Cynthia Erivo sings during a roast, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, MassCharles Krupa
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Cynthia Erivo waves while flanked by character actors following a parade in her honor, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, MassCharles Krupa
Cynthia Erivo, center, Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year, dances while flanked by character actors following a parade in her honor, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, MassCharles Krupa
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Cynthia Erivo rides with two character actors during a parade in her honor, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, MassCharles Krupa
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Cynthia Erivo gestures to fans during a parade in her honor, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, MassCharles Krupa
