People stroll at the Longtan Park Temple Fair on the second day of Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Aaron Favila

A snake figure is displayed as people gather at the Ditan Temple Fair on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Aaron Favila

A girl in a traditional dress eats as people gather at the Ditan Temple Fair on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Aaron Favila

People buy toys at the crowded Ditan Temple Fair on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Aaron Favila

People holding incense offer prayer on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Dongyue Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Andy Wong

A performer dances as people gather at the Ditan Temple Fair on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Aaron Favila

People watch as an artist performs an acrobatic lion dance at the Dongyue Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Andy Wong

Chinese dancers in traditional costumes perform at the Longtan Park Temple Fair on the second day of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Aaron Favila

Chinese performers in traditional costumes on stage at the Longtan Park Temple Fair on the second day of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Aaron Favila