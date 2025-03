Bengaluru South MP and BJP National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya and carnatic singer and Bharatnatyam danseuse Sivasri Skandaprasad got married yesterday, at a private resort on Kanakapura Road, at the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday.

While the family has kept the wedding intimate, with just close friends and well-wishers invited to the ceremony, pictures from the same have started doing rounds on the internet. Here’s a sneak–peek: