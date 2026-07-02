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Beautiful pink lakes from all over the world you should visit

These stunning pink lakes should be a must in your global travel bucket list
Beautiful pink lakes from all over the world you should visit
Lake Hillier
Updated on

Have you ever heard of lakes that are pink in colour? If you think this is only popular in Barbie movies, you are wrong! Planet Earth is home to several pink lakes across the world, Australia being the most famous for having the most stunning lakes that feel straight out of a fairytale.

The unique colour is due to a multiplicity of factors such as salinity, salt concentration, sunlight and the various organisms they are home to. While some of these lakes change colour depending environmental factors, some wear the bubblegum hue all year round.

Lake Hillier, Australia
Lake Hillier, Australia
Las Salinas de Torrevieja, Spain
Las Salinas de Torrevieja, Spain
Lake Retba, Senegal
Lake Retba, Senegal
Lonar Crater Lake, India
Lonar Crater Lake, India
Hutt Lagoon, Australia
Hutt Lagoon, Australia
Masazirgol Lake, Azerbaijan
Masazirgol Lake, Azerbaijan
Lake Lemuria, Ukraine
Lake Lemuria, Ukraine
Lake Bumbunga, Australia
Lake Bumbunga, Australia

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