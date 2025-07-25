YouTuber's video calling Ahaan Panday a 'chain smoker' and 'kind of a douchebag' goes viral

In light of Ahaan Panday's Bollywood debut Saiyaara, a new clip of a YouTuber detailing his meeting the nepo actor resurfaced. It shows YouTuber and content creator Nikhil Pandey (popularly known as Captain Sinbad) talking about the actor’s early days in the industry.

Nikhil Pandey says Ahaan Panday was always late but made up for it with his acting skills

In the now-trending clip, Nikhil Pandey discusses attending an acting workshop alongside a 21-year-old Ahaan Panday. He described the young actor as “always late” and a “chain smoker." He even went so far as to say, “He’s kind of a douchebag… but great on camera.”

Despite his initial reservations, Nikhil admitted that Ahaan’s talent was undeniable.

“I wanted to hate him. He was the child of a movie star, had that air about him. But the truth is, he was a phenomenal actor,” Nikhil said.

The YouTuber went on to describe a particularly intense scene Ahaan performed during the workshop. It was a same-sex love scene involving a partner administering HIV medication to the other.

“It was a tough, emotional setup,” Nikhil explained. “He just took it and killed it. He straight up made out with the guy on stage, without telling him beforehand. But the other actor rolled with it. That’s how committed they both were.”

As Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aneet Padda, continues its successful run at the box office, people are starting to get to know Ahaan Panday by his merit and skills.