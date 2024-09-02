Anushka Ranjan steps into film production, preps for her first feature film

Anushka's husband, actor Aditya Seal, might also be involved in the project, though details on that front remain unconfirmed. Alongside her production debut, Anushka is set to appear in the upcoming web series Mixture, where she will play a negative role for the first time, further showcasing her range as an actress. The actress has been previously seen in Wedding Pullav (2015), Fittrat (2019) and Gulabi Lens (2020). This move into production is a significant milestone for Anushka, an exciting new narrative for the actress-turned-producer.