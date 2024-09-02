Anushka Ranjan steps into film production, preps for her first feature film

Anushka Ranjan, actress and humanitarian, is taking a bold step in her career by venturing into film production. Drawing from her family's deep roots in the entertainment industry—her parents, Anu and Shashi Ranjan, are the founders of the Indian Television Awards—Anushka is set to produce her first feature film independently.
While the specifics of the project are being kept under wraps, Anushka has confirmed that pre-production is already underway, with filming set to start early next year. She expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "Producing a feature film has always been a dream of mine. Growing up in a family that lives and breathes cinema, I’ve been inspired to tell stories that matter."
Anushka's husband, actor Aditya Seal, might also be involved in the project, though details on that front remain unconfirmed. Alongside her production debut, Anushka is set to appear in the upcoming web series Mixture, where she will play a negative role for the first time, further showcasing her range as an actress. The actress has been previously seen in Wedding Pullav (2015), Fittrat (2019) and Gulabi Lens (2020). This move into production is a significant milestone for Anushka, an exciting new narrative for the actress-turned-producer.