Varalaxmi Sarathkumar calls husband Nicholai Sachdev her 'perfect partner' in heartfelt anniversary post

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut, recently shared a touching tribute to her husband Nicholai Sachdev as the couple marked their first wedding anniversary.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar pens heartfelt anniversary message to husband Nicholai Sachdev

Posting a sweet video from their wedding on Instagram, Varalaxmi wrote, "One year down and forever to go. Happy anniversary my love… You have been everything I could ask for in a perfect husband. You are my everything. Thank you for being you and for being the best husband a girl could wish for. I love you, Nicholai."

She continued, expressing her gratitude to everyone who made their special day memorable: "Can’t believe a year has gone by so quickly. Thank you to everyone who took the time to wish us. We are truly blessed to have so much love around us. Thank you to every single person that made our wedding the most memorable day in our lives @aaronobed_art @white.reflections."

On the professional front, Varalaxmi is making her international debut in the Hollywood film Rizana – A Caged Bird, where she stars alongside Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons.

Speaking about her experience, Varalaxmi said, "It’s surreal to be working with Jeremy Irons. He’s the voice of Scar from 'The Lion King', a film I adore so much I know all the dialogues by heart. To be making my Hollywood debut in a film with him is a dream come true. He’s a respected actor not just in Hollywood, but across world cinema."

The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Chandran Rutnam and produced by Jagath Sumathipala, is being shot in Sri Lanka. Based on the true story of Rizana Nafeeq—a young Sri Lankan woman who was executed in Saudi Arabia in 2005 for allegedly killing a baby in her care—the movie stars Vidushika Reddy in the lead role. Varalaxmi expressed her gratitude for being directed by Rutnam, calling him "a pioneer who changed the face of filmmaking in Sri Lanka and around the world."

