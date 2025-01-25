Gadgets of the Week: OnePlus 13R, OPPO Reno 13 5G, POCO X7 5G and Roborock Saros Z70

ONEPLUS 13R
The new OnePlus 13R is a superb smartphone, having used it over the last few weeks extensively, I can safely (for it’s price) say/predict that it will be one of the best phones one can buy in 2025! The 13R is packed with full on features in a robust device that’ll serve for years to come. My favourite ones include its stellar performance courtesy of a Super-fast Snapdragon 8 - Gen 3 processor, upto 16GB/512GB combo and a solid 6000mAh battery. I found the 6.78” ProXDR display incredibly sharp and ultra smooth to the touch (Aqua Touch 2.0 tech allows for a seamless experience even with wet or oily hands). The 13R has a great set of cameras unleashing brilliant images and video in both night and day (the primary sensor is Sony’s latest LYT-700 which captures more light across environments). The OnePlus 13R also runs on OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) which is a user-friendly OS with a top notch UI and a lighter footprint. Game changing OnePlus AI works seamlessly at every level with major new functions in the Imaging department as well as redefining productivity with AI tools including AI Notes, PassScan and Magic Compose. I also like OnePlus’ update policies which include four years of software updates and 6 years of security updates. Above all, I really dig the Oneplus 13R’s aesthetics and finishing (especially the elegant silver of the Astral Trail version) which reminds me that when it comes to a great smartphone its what’s inside and out that matter! Do check it out at oneplus.in and stores. INR 42,999
OPPO RENO 13 5G
Oppo’s Reno 13 5G is a really slim phone (7.24mm) which is also light (181g) to hold and use. Crafted from Aerospace-grade Aluminium and a one-piece sculpted glass rear, the phone looks unique and is ready for adventures with IP 69 water and dust resistance certification withstanding water at high pressure and temperatures. The 16.74cm OLED display is bright, HDR certified and comes with an ultra high refresh rate(120Hz) and serves me well for my consumption across the board. Reno 13’s camera system ensures crisp images in multiple scenarios as well as 4K ultra-clear video in the front and back cameras, in fact the phone is so versatile you can shoot underwater pictures and videos effortlessly (I tried this in the safety of a pool and the results were ace). The Reno 13 runs on a Mediatek dimensity 8350 AI-powered platform which can manage anything you at it. A feature I really appreciated is the SignalBoost Chip X1 which enhances Wi-Fi transmission power by 25% helping cover areas across home/office. The 5600mAh battery gets me through the best part of the second day with a single charge and a full charge takes only 45-50 mins courtesy 80W SUPERVOOC. ColorOS 15 runs smoothly with good integration of AI at various levels. In all there’s a lot to like from the Reno 13 5G with its solid set of features and durable body. INR 37,999. oppo.com
POCO X7 5G
As a tech reviewer, I’m always looking for the best products with great features, quality and longevity, but at the same time it’s also important for me to look for ones with the above attributes that most people can afford. Enter the Poco X7 5G with a smashing 1.5K AMOLED 3D curved display which provides stunning visuals and is ultra durable (Gorilla Glass Victus 2). It’s also IP69 certified to withstand water, dust and shock. The X7 5G is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and during my testing provided a smooth, lag-free experience. The 5500mAh battery charges quickly and lasts for about a day and half on medium usage. I’m also seriously impressed by the quality of photos and videos churned out by this smartphone thanks to a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary cam with plenty of AI features thrown in. I also took the liberty of “demoing” this phone to friends & family (from the very young to the older ones) and found admiration and adulation all round. Available in POCO yellow (my favourite), Cosmic Silver and Glacier Green this is the perfectly priced device for most of us! INR 19,999 flipkart.com
Roborock Saros Z70
Roborock’s Saros Z70 is sure to make many of us lazier than ever thanks to a foldable five-axis mechanical arm which allows for an elevated cleaning experience (eg picking up socks, banana peels etc). The innovative arm allows for obstacles to be moved out of the way to ensure better cleaning across all areas. Now you get 100% Edge and corner coverage with a Built-in Intelligent Voice assistant and a single tap lets you use AI-driven cleaning for the entire house. Shipping June 2025. Price TBA. roborock.com
Withings BPM Vision
The new BPM Vision measures Blood Pressure accurately and displays it on a clear screen. It also allows you to view and share results with a medical practitioner and allows for easy transport. The customisable cuff provided optimal comfort and is compatible with Withings+. INR 11,400 withings.com
Bird Buddy - Wonder Petal camera
Petal is a brand new versatile camera that captures nature around our homes. The biomorphic cam can snap and livestream wildlife directly to your smart device. It utilises Natural Intelligence (AI in the case) to provide a complete picture such as birds hatching or bees pollinating. Petal also comes with an optional solar roof as well as a flexible stem and universal clip for mounting anywhere. Available soon. prnewssire.com
Zero Breeze - Mark 3 AC
This incredible device is an ultra portable air conditioner that can go where you go. It has a capacity of 5280 BTU (about 0.5T) and weighs less than 10Kgs!. It features a multi-function climate control system that allows you to set temperatures between 16°c to 31°c and is ideal for spaces between 100 to 150 sq.ft. It can also run on ultra-low power with batteries and solar power and can be set up in 5 minutes. Come summer 2025 I wish I could get myself one of these!!! INR 2.15 lakhs zerobreeze.com