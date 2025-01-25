Gadgets of the Week: OnePlus 13R, OPPO Reno 13 5G, POCO X7 5G and Roborock Saros Z70

ONEPLUS 13R

The new OnePlus 13R is a superb smartphone, having used it over the last few weeks extensively, I can safely (for it’s price) say/predict that it will be one of the best phones one can buy in 2025! The 13R is packed with full on features in a robust device that’ll serve for years to come. My favourite ones include its stellar performance courtesy of a Super-fast Snapdragon 8 - Gen 3 processor, upto 16GB/512GB combo and a solid 6000mAh battery. I found the 6.78” ProXDR display incredibly sharp and ultra smooth to the touch (Aqua Touch 2.0 tech allows for a seamless experience even with wet or oily hands). The 13R has a great set of cameras unleashing brilliant images and video in both night and day (the primary sensor is Sony’s latest LYT-700 which captures more light across environments). The OnePlus 13R also runs on OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) which is a user-friendly OS with a top notch UI and a lighter footprint. Game changing OnePlus AI works seamlessly at every level with major new functions in the Imaging department as well as redefining productivity with AI tools including AI Notes, PassScan and Magic Compose. I also like OnePlus’ update policies which include four years of software updates and 6 years of security updates. Above all, I really dig the Oneplus 13R’s aesthetics and finishing (especially the elegant silver of the Astral Trail version) which reminds me that when it comes to a great smartphone its what’s inside and out that matter! Do check it out at oneplus.in and stores. INR 42,999