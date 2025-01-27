Gadgets of the week: OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W, Acefast - Acefit Pro, Halliday glasses and Hisense 136MX MicroLED TV

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W

The AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic charger is a blessing if your phone supports magnetic wireless Qi charging. I’ve been using it relentlessly for the past few weeks (note: it works perfectly with compatible iPhones as well as Android phones). The incredible charger is compact, light and easy to carry around the house or while travelling. With the new OnePlus 13 (and a compatible OnePlus magnetic case on) it provides 50W wire free charging (enough to charge the phone 50% in 40 minutes and 100% in about 75 minutes). The magnetic charger provided me good speeds with an iPhone 16 Pro as well (50% in 30 mins). The charger sports a centrifugal fan and TEC coolers to keep heating to a minimum while charging. I’ve grown fond of this charging device as it works across platforms smoothly and charges my devices quickly and efficiently. INR 5,499 oneplus.in