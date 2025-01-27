Gadgets of the week: OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W, Acefast - Acefit Pro, Halliday glasses and Hisense 136MX MicroLED TV

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W
The AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic charger is a blessing if your phone supports magnetic wireless Qi charging. I’ve been using it relentlessly for the past few weeks (note: it works perfectly with compatible iPhones as well as Android phones). The incredible charger is compact, light and easy to carry around the house or while travelling. With the new OnePlus 13 (and a compatible OnePlus magnetic case on) it provides 50W wire free charging (enough to charge the phone 50% in 40 minutes and 100% in about 75 minutes). The magnetic charger provided me good speeds with an iPhone 16 Pro as well (50% in 30 mins). The charger sports a centrifugal fan and TEC coolers to keep heating to a minimum while charging. I’ve grown fond of this charging device as it works across platforms smoothly and charges my devices quickly and efficiently. INR 5,499 oneplus.in
Acefast - Acefit Pro
The Acefit Pro comprises a pair of stereo earbuds which have the Ear-hook design and come with a transparent charging case with digital display. These earbuds provide an open sound-field with call noise reduction tech and clear audio. They’re also IP54 resistant and feature a unique Night Safety Mode with a breathing light that’s visible from far away (great for people who go walking/running in the night). INR 10,400 acefastacefitpro.com
Halliday glasses
These AI glasses offer “Proactive AI” with an invisible display. A small optical module on the inside of the frame projects an invisible display only you can see. With a ring to control your smart glasses proactive AI helps you get AI translation on the go for over 40 languages, notifications , hands-free navigation and cheatsheets. The glasses are prescription compatible and come with a long-lasting battery. hallidayglobal.com INR 32,000
Hisense 136MX MicroLED TV
Hisense has launched a 136” MicroLED TV which delivers precise contrast, lifelike colours and an outstanding viewing experience for consumers by eliminating traditional backlight limitations. You get deep blacks, remarkable clarity and dazzling brightness thanks to each pixel being its own light source. Brightness levels reach upto 10000nits, while novel features include Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+, Dolby ATmos, DTS Virtual Hand thousands of apps and OTT channels via VIDAA OS. Price TBA hisense-usa.com
HMD OffGrid
OffGrid is a must-have satellite communicating device for those who like to travel off the usual path. OffGrid allows for 2-way messaging using the OffGrid app while providing your real time accurate location (anywhere on the planet) to your near and dear ones. It also has a single button check-in to let a contact know that you’re safe when needed. The device also requests urgent help from the nearest local search-and-rescue teams. It does however require an active service plan. INR 17,300 hmd.com
JBL Horizon 3
JBL’s Horizon 3 combines a speaker, alarm clock, ambient light and FM radio in a cool looking format. The speaker delivers JBL signature stereo sound, multi-speaker connectivity, BT 5.3 relaxing sounds, ambient mood lighting and JBL One app integration. The Horizon 3 also aims to improve your sleep cycles and overall health. Coming soon. news.jbl.com INR 12,500
realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC
These sleek wireless buds provide ANC (upto 50dB Hybrid noise cancellation), IP 55 water and dust resistance as well as a whopping 38hrs of battery life. You get adaptive three-level noise reduction, a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver, dual-device connectivity, 45ms ultra-low latency and a choice of three colour variants. INR 1,599 buy.realme.com