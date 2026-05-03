The Nord 6 is fast, fluid, and built to last

Ever since the flagship numbered series gave up their mid-range pretenses, the Nord lineup has been OnePlus’ way of staying true to its roots, a reminder of when “flagship killer” wasn’t just a line item in the marketing pitch, it was the whole story! The Nord 6 arrives at a time when rising component prices makes that idea feel harder to pull off than ever, and in borrowing heavily from the OnePlus 15, manages to pull off something special in the mid-range.

The Nord 6 has "flagship killer" specs

Design wise, there’s a striking similarity to the OnePlus 15, which means clean lines, similar button placement and a new squircle aluminum-finished camera module atop the silver, mint or black rear polycarbonate panels. The flat edges and the matte rear aid in handling the 217g device, and the Crystal Guard Glass and IP69/IP69K-rating are significant upgrades in terms of durability.

Flip it around, and the Nord 6 packs in a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with 165Hz refresh rate and 1800nits of outdoor brightness that, save for Dolby Vision support and the ability to drop down to 1Hz for power efficiency, again feels like it has been separated at birth from the pricier flagship. In use, the panel is sharp and punchy, and while you can only use the 165Hz refresh rate in select games, the experience is plenty smooth, and the panel really shines in media consumption. The Aqua Touch 2.0 feature, which keeps the screen responsive even with wet screen/fingers, is as handy as ever.

Under the hood, the choice of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset along with LPDDR5X memory and fast UFS4.1 storage keeps the phone strong on everyday use, whether you’re navigating between apps, launching heavy games or actually playing said heavy games. For most games like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, you should expect no noticeable performance drops even over longer sessions, although a heavier title like Grid Legends may finally reveal the chipsets limits. I’d recommend picking up the 12GB memory variant if the budget allows.