XBox admits Game Pass has become too expensive for players as prices rise

In a leaked internal memo, XBox leadership—under the broader umbrella of Microsoft—acknowledged what many players have been muttering between downloads. Game Pass isn’t feeling like a steal anymore. Xbox leadership admitted that Game Pass has “become too expensive for players.”

XBox Game Pass no longer feels like a steal, says Xbox

For a service that built its reputation on absurd value, this is the equivalent of a live-service game admitting its grind isn’t fun anymore.