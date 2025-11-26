Simple autumn chores that set your spring garden up for success

Contrary to the familiar rhythm of the gardening calendar, autumn is not merely a winding-down period before winter’s quiet. While it may feel tempting to step back and let fallen leaves cover everything in a gentle pause, this season offers one of the most influential windows for shaping the year ahead. A handful of well-timed chores carried out now can noticeably lighten the workload once spring arrives and ensure your garden begins the growing season healthier, tidier and far more manageable.

Why a little autumn effort transforms next season’s garden work

Begin with the simplest, and perhaps the most transformative, task: removing weeds. Pulling them up by the roots in autumn significantly reduces their return when temperatures climb. Persistent offenders such as dandelions and creeping buttercup are far easier to dislodge when the soil still holds a little warmth. Long-handled pullers—many gardeners swear by old-fashioned designs—make short work of taproots while sparing knees and lower backs. Clearing weeds now creates a cleaner canvas for spring planting and prevents their seeds from sinking into the soil and overwintering.

While working through the beds, turn your attention to any signs of plant disease that showed up earlier in the year. Fallen leaves affected by mildew, black spot or fungal problems should be swept away, not composted. Raking beds thoroughly helps prevent pathogens from lingering in the soil and re-infecting young plants next year. Equally important is removing shrivelled, mummified fruit still clinging to tree branches; these remnants harbour spores and pests that flourish when left unchecked. Before stowing away tomato cages, bamboo stakes and other supports, give them a brief disinfecting rinse using diluted bleach or a household cleaning spray, then leave them to air-dry. Clean tools now mean fewer headaches in spring.