Rethinking gardening tools to cut hidden microplastic pollution

As planting season begins, the focus often turns to seeds, soil and new growth. Less visible, however, is the material footprint of the tools and containers used along the way. Many common gardening products rely on plastic, which gradually breaks down into microplastics that can persist in soil and potentially enter the food chain.

Practical alternatives offer durability without contributing to persistent soil contamination issues

Microplastics—tiny fragments formed as larger plastics degrade—have been identified in water, food and even within the human body. While household sources are widely discussed, gardens are an overlooked entry point. Soil, rich in beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi, can also accumulate these particles over time.

Reducing exposure begins with limiting new plastic additions. Seed-starting trays, often made from thin plastic, can be replaced with soil-blocking kits. These use metal moulds to compress nutrient-rich mixtures into compact cubes that hold their shape. Beyond eliminating plastic, the method encourages healthier root development by exposing roots to air at the edges, prompting denser growth and smoother transplantation.