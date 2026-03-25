Why better soil matters more than the plants themselves

A successful garden is often judged by what grows above ground, but its true foundation lies beneath the surface. Soil is not simply an inert base for plants; it is a complex, living system that supports nearly every aspect of plant health.

Rich soil contains organic matter, nutrients and a vast network of organisms, including bacteria, fungi and earthworms. These organisms play a critical role in breaking down organic material, improving soil structure and maintaining balance by suppressing harmful elements. This underground ecosystem directly influences how well plants absorb water, nutrients and oxygen.

A thriving garden depends on the invisible ecosystem beneath the surface

One of the first steps in improving soil health is understanding its structure. Sandy soil drains quickly but struggles to retain nutrients, while clay-heavy soil holds water excessively, often leading to poor root development. Both can be improved by incorporating organic matter such as compost, leaf mould or well-rotted manure. This should be worked gently into the soil to avoid damaging its natural structure.