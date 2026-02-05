How homegrown vegetables quietly benefit health and climate

Eating local, organic and in-season is often held up as the gold standard for healthy living. It is also one of the simplest ways to reduce the environmental cost of what we eat. A backyard vegetable garden brings all three together — without the packaging, transport or guesswork.

From soil to supper: the case for backyard vegetable gardens

While many gardens remain dormant under winter snow, this is the ideal moment to plan. Seeds, soil, tools and layout decisions are best sorted before the last frost date, when planting can begin in earnest.

Beyond the plate, vegetable gardens offer tangible environmental benefits. Replacing lawns, patios or bare ground with diverse plant life improves soil health, reduces compaction and supports pollinators through flowering plants. According to Ellen Comeau of the Ohio State University Extension programme, gardens also help capture carbon in the soil and can lower surrounding air temperatures, particularly in urban spaces.

Homegrown produce also generates fewer emissions. Unlike supermarket vegetables, which often travel hundreds or thousands of kilometres, food harvested steps from the kitchen carries virtually no transport footprint. Carol Connare of The Old Farmer’s Almanac describes it as a “zero-kilometre meal”.