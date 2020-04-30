Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who couldn't be with her father, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, when he breathed last this morning. But, taking to social networking site Instagram, Riddhima penned an emotional note saying she will miss her 'strongest warrior'.



"Papa, I love you. I will always love you. RIP, my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again papa, I love you - your Mushk forever," reads her post.

Due to the countrywide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Riddhima, who stays in Delhi, couldn't fly to Mumbai when her father was admitted to a hospital last night. According to reports, she has taken the required permissions and would travel to Mumbai via road.

One of India's finest cine icons, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. The 67-year-old actor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

ALSO READ:



'His legendary legacy will live on': Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and all of Bollywood mourn the loss of Rishi Kapoor​



Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor, writes 'an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence'



Rishi Kapoor's family: 'He would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears'