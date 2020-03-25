They say it takes 21 days to develop a healthy habit. Could there be a better time to start exercising?

The country is in lockdown for another three weeks and binge-watching all day long is not turning out to be as much fun as we thought it would be. Perhaps, it is the right time to reflect on all those things that we always wished to do but couldn’t due to lack of time. And, for most of us, exercising would top the list. If that’s the case with you as well, here is a basic workout to begin with.

Shared by CrossFit coach Dushyant Khilnani, the workout plan includes five basic exercises - squats, mountain climbers, jumping jacks, push-ups and situps. What's even better is that these exercises can easily be done at home and need no equipment.



