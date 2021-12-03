From cleaning, toning and moisturising, here are the five products that you can include in your skin routine

the five products that you can include in your skin routine

To keep our skin from taking a toll, a good skincare routine is essential. From cleaning, toning to moisturising, here are the five products that you can include in your skin routine.

Squeaky clean

A gentle foaming cleanser Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash claims to thoroughly cleanse your face without stripping it of its natural oil base. It is infused with glycerin and xalendula; the creamy gel forms a foamy texture when blended with water and gently washes away impurities, dust and dirt. Rs: 2,400.

Prep ahead

The pre-primer toner by ENN is infused with the luxurious Damascus rose water, 100% pure Egyptian geranium oil and menthol crystals to refresh your skin and aid in the reduction of scars and spots. The face toner can also be used as a natural make-up setting spray, to add a glow to your skin. Rs: 549.

Body sheen

When it comes to nurturing our body, butter the better! As Green and Beige claim, this high-quality body butter not only helps with rough skin, but also boosts cell function with nutrient-rich butters such as Tucuma, Shea and Mango. Rs: 445.

Skin worthy

Derma Essentia Advanced Vitamin C15 Anti-Oxydent Serum is formulated with vitamin C, ceramide III, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid which promise to achieve a flawless skin by adding rejuvenating effects to the skin. The product also claims to protect and help reduce the signs of ageing, brightens uneven skin tone and improves the overall skin texture. Rs: 920.

Mane story

The Cinnamon Soul Hydrating Beard Oil is a non-greasy, lightweight blend of pure natural ingredients that moisturise, nourish, soften the skin and reduce dryness, frizz and breakage, all without clogging the pores. It promises to give you a tamed, healthy and radiant beard with a soft, non-greasy feel. Rs: 545.