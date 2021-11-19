International Men's Day: Retail Therapy — Brand New Must-Haves!

Retail therapy is always considered a forte of womankind, but an open secret is that men love their shopping too!

And what better way to celebrate this than with a shopping list that brings together some of the most exciting products out there this International Men’s Day.

From clothing and accessories to shoes, body care and more, here’s the best of what’s out there for the discerning man...

Body positive

The first Indian brand to mainstream the sport harness as a fashion accessory in India, this small piece of risqué wear features the Koi fish motif and is made with durable elastic in a functional X design that’s guaranteed to make any ensemble pop and give your back the support it always craves. INR 2,599. koy.store

Sole bling

This Black Leather Rivet Mojris from Kunal Rawal will accentuate any ensemble with all the right kind of sartorial vibes. Perfect for any classy event, pair it with something that’s unmuted and shiny and watch the magic come alive. INR 18,000. kunalrawalofficial.com

Write apart

The Starwalker collection is about walking amidst the stars. Depicting the depth of space from the matte black precious resin to the black ruthenium-coated fittings, this patented Starwalker emblem technology features the floating Montblanc emblem in a translucent dome. INR 40,300. luxury.tatacliq.com

Ring leader

Crafted in 95 per cent pure platinum, this number features two distinctive parallel strokes in a hint of blue. A one of a kind piece from Men of Platinum by Platinum Guild India, this is one ring that is designed to endure. INR 20,000 onwards. menofplatinum.com

Sport Harness from KoyToy & Black Leather Rivet Mojris from Kunal Rawal

Starwalker from Montblanc & Men of Platinum Ring from Platinum Guild India

Tight fit

This structured handwoven bandhgala jacket paired with a metallic yoke shirt and tapered pants is the perfect look for a night out. Created in mesh fabric and in a beautiful shade of emerald, this is a must have in any wardrobe and is a showstopper. INR 98,500. amitaggarwal.com

The wingman

If you’re looking for something to jazz up your wedding outfit, this digitally printed floral jacket by Shanti Banaras might just be what you’re looking for. Easy on the pocket, but great in how it will pair with almost any ensemble — this one’s a winner! INR 7,690. shantibanaras.com

Ensemble by Amit Aggarwal & Floral Jacket by Shanti Banaras

Lucky charm

This talisman-inspired printed motif shirt from Abraham & Thakore is crafted from cotton cambric in black and white. This shirt is cut for an easy and relaxed fit and is the perfect casual pick for the season. INR 5,900. abrahamandthakore.com

Match game

With co-ords being the next big thing for men who want to live young, this tie and dye black co-ords seem to be the newest style on the block. Made in 100 per cent cotton and with side zip pockets in the shorts, you’ll love this one. INR 1,600. snitch.co.in

Abraham & Thakore’s Talisman-inspired Motif Shirt & Tie and Dye Co-ords from Snitch

Beard game

This 100 per cent organic beard oil is a blend of pure plant oils that claims to help nourish and condition beard hair, promote its healthier and stronger growth and moisturise the skin underneath. The brand claims that this Cedarwood and Hemp Beard Oil is the best solution for a beard that is way more manageable. INR 650. juicychemistry.com

Coffee crazy

If you love caffeine highs, this coffee-based beard wash from Men’s Lab is a brand new must-have essential for your everyday beard care regimen. Best suited for all skin types, the beard wash claims to gently cleanse the beard while also making it softer and healthier. INR 360. themenslab.com

Cedarwood and Hemp Beard Oil by Juicy Chemistry & Coffee Beard Wash by Men’s Lab

The Skincare Routine Combo from UrbanGabru & Grey Care Hair Oil by Secret

Sparkly clean

UrbanGabru releases several hampers ahead of International Men’s Day curated to suit different types of skin and hair textures. The Skincare Routine Combo featuring a charcoal peel off mask and purifying face wash; an insta-glow fairness cream and a vitamin C serum, is our best bet! INR 1,100. urbangabru.in

Grey matter

A brand new product from Secret, this Grey Care Hair Oil claims to helps increase melanin and arrests premature graying. Made with 27 indigenous herbal ingredients the hair oil claims to provide deep nourishment, repairs hair damage caused by urban lifestyle, and promotes hair growth. INR 1,437. thesecrethaircare.com

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal