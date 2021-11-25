Thanksgiving special: Five restaurants in Mumbai that have curated a special festive spread

It is Thanksgiving, a day that is all about counting our blessings and reminding one another of the many reasons to be grateful. Although largely an American tradition, it is celebrated across the world for the universality of its message and, like every other celebration, it calls for a family get-together over a scrumptious spread. If you are in a mood to cook, we have some recipes - pumpkin soup, roast turkey and pudding (read them here). But, if you are in no mood to cook and would rather step out and indulge in a festive spread, here are five restaurants that have curated a special menu for the occasion:

1. Sorrentina





For Thanksgiving, Sorrentina’s Chef Aabhas Mehrotra has collaborated with Chef Nariman Abdygapparov and Chef Anushka Malkhani of Whisk with Us to create a special menu. One can expect cold small plates like Caesar In Rome – a deconstructed caesar salad, hot plates like Whoa! Bambolini - savoury bomboloni with crispy eggplant, red pesto and mozzarella, fresh handmade pasta like Post Monsoon Linguine - Crab linguini pasta with parsley and tomatoes and Mugello Ravioli - Mezzelune Ravioli with artichoke-potato filling, pecorino and thyme, or pick from mains like Milanese – Buff a la Milanese with rustic potatoes, Savoury Crepes - crespelle alla Fiorentina with ricotta, spinach, sour cream and seasonal veggies. Round up the meal with desserts like Tomato Crunch - a mimic tomato filled with vanilla mousse, tomato and raspberry jam and basil crunch; Mongers Cheesecake - creamy cheese mousse shaped in a form of cheese and Sicilian Cannoli – Sicilian pistachio and chocolate cannoli.



When: Until November 26, 12 pm onwards

Where: Sorrentina, Second Floor, Foodhall@Linking Road

Price: INR 2500++ (without alcohol), INR 3500++ (with alcohol)

Book via Insider.in



2. JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu



JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu’s all-day diner Lotus Café has put together a hearty Thanksgiving dinner spread featuring classics such as Honey and Mustard Glazed Leg Of Ham with its accompaniments like roasted rosemary potatoes, spinach & ricotta ravioli, melange of roasted vegetables with balsamic & honey, orange glazed carrots with sweet minted peas, sauteed brussels sprouts, and herb pilaf or Roasted Butterball Turkey with accompaniments like chicken sausages/bacon, sage, onion & herb stuffing, cranberry sauce and giblet gravy. To end the meal on a sweet note, there are Thanksgiving favourites like Yule Log Slice and Plum Cake Slice.



When: November 25, 7 pm to 11 pm

Price: INR 2,450 plus taxes per person



3. Soufflé S'il Vous Plaît





Celebrate a warm sense of gratitude over a traditional Thanksgiving feast by Soufflé S'il Vous Plaît, a French-style bistro in South Mumbai. The menu, curated by Chef Vidit Aren, boasts of flavours, ingredients, and cooking techniques that bring you a host of traditional dishes for a festive get-together. One can expect Truffle Roast Chicken with chicken jus; Roasted Filet Mignon with béarnaise brandy and black peppercorn jus; Confit Pressed Pork Belly with granny smith sauce, among other dishes.



When: November 25, 12:30 pm onwards

Price: INR 5000++ for the roast menu

Call: +91 8657512648



4. Recca



Soak up the traditions of Thanksgiving with a delectable brunch and dinner at Recca. One can expect roasted turkey with baby carrots and brussels sprouts, broccoli cauliflower gratin, harvest salad along with a host of festive delicacies and seasonally inspired desserts and pies.



When: November 27 and 28

Call: +91 8433737344/66



5. Bastian





Bastian has curated a special menu that beams of a traditional American Thanksgiving, with delicacies made using the freshest ingredients. The menu features a traditional American style roast turkey with gravy alongside accompaniments like crackling pork, mashed potato, roasted Brussels sprout, cranberry jam, string beans, cornbread and much more. To end the feast on a sweet note, indulge in signature treats like mini apple pie and mini pumpkin pie.



When: November 25 to Nov 28, 12 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 12 am

Call: +91 8419965953 (Bandra) and +91 7208656073/4 (Worli)

