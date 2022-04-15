These skin care products from homegrown bands have best results for dark spots and pigmentation

Clean and Clear

Improve your skin texture with Minimalist’s complete skin care kit including Hyaluronic + PGA 02%, Alpha Arbutin 02%, and Broad Spectrum SPF 50. While the Hyaluronic Acid provides multi-level hydration throughout the day, the anti-pigmentation daily serum with high purity Alpha Arbutin dramatically reduces dark spots. Finish it up with the Broad SPF 50 moisturiser cum sunscreen for a natural look. All the products are light weight and keep your skin moisturised all day long. Get your products formulated to target your specific skin concerns. Complete kit is priced at `1,523. beminimalist.co

Misty mint

If you have still not found a perfect toner for your face to beat the scorching heat, then this Cucumber and Mint Face Mist by Love Earth is for you. The face mist is a perfect blend of cucumber and mint for acne prone and sensitive skin.The product promises to refresh, hydrate and tone your skin while also helping in treating sunburn effectively. Priced at `299, the mist consists of no harmful chemicals and is suitable for all skin types. Use this with Love Earth’s 24KGold Glass Face Oil that promises to relieve your dark circles and brighten the dullness in your skin, while dealing with pigmentation. `599. loveearth.in

Skin deep

Take charge of your skin with Derma Total’s complete face and eye kit. Try DermaTotal’s Silymarin Serum that promises an excellent result in treating melasmaor hyper pigmentation. In case your under eyes are also affected with dark circles, the under eye serum for dark circles is loaded with antioxidant, anti inflammatory, immunomodulatory and membrane-stabilising properties which provide thelightening effect that Derma Total claims to have. To beat your acne issues, go for Totale Foaming Facewash that promises to give you fresh and healthy skin. Silymarin Serum at `1,295. Under eye serum at `1,249. Facewash at `645. dermatotale.com