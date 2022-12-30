Five fun games to spruce up your NYE bash

New Year parties are fun but they can burn a hole in your wallet if you don't plan them accordingly. If you ask us, hosting your friends at home can be much cheaper, more fun and as an added plus, you get to have full control over the music.

To spruce up your house party, you can play some games while gorging on chips and relishing homemade cocktails. In this article, we list out five interesting games that can make your New Year's Eve a night filled with fun and laughter.

Most Likely To

We all have that one friend who someone ends up in the most embarrassing situations. This game is meant just for that one friend who is most likely to get his hair coloured blue when drunk or arrive late for her own wedding. The game will be a total hit with the guests.

UNO

If you have UNO lying around the house, the NYE party is the perfect time to put it to use. You might lose some friends over the rules of this extremely competitive game of cards but there is no greater joy than throwing a plus-four card, don't you agree?

Two Truths And A Lie

Do you think your friends know you well? Put their knowledge to test with a good game of Two Truths And A Lie. The rules are simple actually - one of the participants has to tell three things about themselves out of which two need to be true and the third one should be false. Others in the room have to guess which one is true and which isn't.

Dumb Charades

Relive the good old days with an exciting game of Dumb Charades with friends. Divide yourself into teams, depending on the number of people at the party and give each other head-scratching film names, pop culture references, politics and more.

Best of 2022

You can end the night on a positive and ask someone in the room to share the best thing that happened to them in 2022. This way, you get to look back at the year that has been and count your blessings. This is quite an interesting game if you want to know the guests better.

