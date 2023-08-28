Check out this fashion gift guide for Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that symbolises the unconditional love, support and protection that siblings offer each other throughout their lives. It's that time of the year when shopping for colourful Rakhis and last-minute scurrying around for the perfect gift for your sibling takes up most of your time. Finding that perfect gift that puts a smile on your siblings’ faces can be a daunting task, so we made it easier for you!

Here Is the List Of Rasksha Bandhan Gift idea

Fossil

Embrace classic charm with Fossil's sophisticated designs. Whether it's a sleek stainless-steel band or a leather strap, Fossil watches exude understated luxury, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions.

Armani Exchange

Gift an Armani Exchange watch for a trendy yet timeless statement. The brand's minimalist designs with bold accents reflect a contemporary taste. A sleek Armani Exchange watch can effortlessly complement any outfit, making it a versatile gift choice.

Diesel

For the fashion-forward sibling, Diesel watches are an excellent choice. With their distinctive rugged and industrial-inspired designs, Diesel timepieces exude a unique charm. These watches are a fusion of edgy style and precise timekeeping.

Rakhis by Tipsyfly

Raksha Bandhan is an occasion to reaffirm your love for your sibling, and what better way than to celebrate it with some rakhi options from the brand Tipsyfly. You'll find a wide range of rakhis to choose from, be it the photo one, a personalised name, evil eye, crochet rakhi and many more to celebrate your bond and relationship with your brother/sisters and even with your bhabhi.

Archana Aggarwal's exquisite Raksha Bandhan collection

The collection captures the true essence of sibling love, combining classic and contemporary designs with meticulous precision. Each piece is a masterpiece, representing the beauty of this wonderful celebration. From delicate bracelets exuding elegance to elaborate pendants reflecting timeless beauty, each jewelry piece is crafted with care.

Timeless Elegance in Bracelets

Both collections showcase an array of sparkling diamond bracelets, including classic tennis bracelets and chain bracelets that remind one of the timeless natures of sibling relationships. These bracelets are meticulously crafted with brilliant De Beers Forevermark natural pave diamonds and are set in 18k yellow, white or rose gold, adding to their allure.

The perfect shoe for everyday runners

Owning a good pair of running shoes can make a lot of difference while running longer on the roads, and at the same time give a stylish and sporty edge to your look. If your sibling loves to go for regular runs, the all-new Adidas’ Switch Fwd seems to have what it takes to make your sibling run a bit longer. Constructed using cutting-edge design processes, the shoe’s engine – the EVA compound midsole, converts weight into forward motion, unlocking the potential of athletes.

Aukera

Aukera is pioneering the future of sustainable luxury with our exquisite lab-grown diamonds, It stands for zero compromise on cut, colour, clarity and carat. Most importantly, it stands for conscious choice & gives you international standards of perfection in quality, design and creating real value for you. Their diamonds are cut for maximum brilliance and are graded high on carat, clarity and colour on globally accepted certification systems. Aukera brings you International trends with classic and contemporary designs.

Comet

Comet, an indigenous sneaker brand, emerges with visionary aspirations, poised to reshape India's sneaker scene. With its signature sneakers exuding style and innovation, Comet embodies a distinct essence and fashion-forward ethos. Indian homegrown sneaker brands now stand as ideal gifts, encapsulating local pride, and trendsetting designs. Give the gift of Comet's authentic style and be part of the homegrown revolution in footwear.

Golden Plated Silver Fusion Stud Earrings

Add a pop of colour with these stunning gold-plated silver stud earrings. The inlay design features a fusion of turquoise, kundan, coral, and glass that creates a festive and eye-catching appeal. Elevate their style with these elegant earrings.

Daily Objects Sling Crossbody Bag

Just when you think you’ve added enough gifts to your list, don’t forget to add another. Elevate your sister’s model-like look with a trendy-edgy cross-body bag that will help her carry everything she needs with ease.

Vogue Eyewear - Female

Experience sophistication with Vogue Eyewear. Crafted for women, these frames combine BUTTERFLY design for a blend of timeless and modern appeal. Available in various multicoloured options, the exquisite acetate guarantees style and comfort. Redefine elegance, leaving a lasting impact with frames that effortlessly capture attention.

Gucci Bamboo 1947

An instant emblem forged by a flame, the curved bamboo handle crowns a leather handbag in 1947, marking the House’s path as an innovator in craftsmanship and luxury. Today, the renowned design of the Gucci Bamboo 1947 is at the heart of the House’s signature bag collection, representing how a creative instinct propelled by profound know-how has led Gucci to where it is today. Presented in different combinations that evoke diverse attitudes, the handle bag comes in varying sizes and materials. The line is presented in timeless colour palettes as well as seasonal variations and is enriched by refined evening styles and precious leather iterations.