Raksha Bandhan Special: The ultimate Rakhi gift guide

This Rakhi, celebrate the sacred bond of love and affection with a heartfelt gesture. Rakhi is a special occasion that celebrates the imperishable bond between brothers and sisters. The simple act of tying a thread to your brother or sister’s wrist is symbolic of your love and care for them. This Raksha Bandhan Gifts Idea for your sibling is sure to fill their hearts with love and joy.

Nappa Dori

This Nappa Dori hamper contains a classic wallet, embrace rakhi, a glass candle - medium and a personalised journal. It an be customised to your brother’s liking. The personalisation feature also allows you to emboss your brother’s initials on the journal. INR 5,750

Eco-friendly Rakhis at Baro Market

Baro Market presents an exquisite selection of Rakhis, each a true work of art. These beautiful hand-painted Rakhis feature traditional Indian folk and tribal art like Gond, Kalighat, Pattachitra, and Rajasthani inlay work. They also offer handcrafted Rakhis with beads and Mandala designs, elevating the gifting experience to new heights. What's more heartwarming is that their Rakhis are eco-friendly, a perfect choice for celebrating the occasion while also preserving our planet.

Masoom Bandhan Rakshak Gift Box from Baby Forest Ayurveda

Lock the sacred love of little brothers and sisters with the prosperity and well-being of Ayurveda. Away from harmful chemicals and packed with love and warmth, we bring you the perfect gift combo for this Raksha Bandhan. Masoom Bandhan is available in Rakshak and Bandhan boxes, beautifully handpicked and handcrafted with Handmade Plantable Rakhi! INR 2,430

Jaipur Rugs Majnun Collection

Majnun' is a testament to those who are besotted, crazy in love. As a collection in collaboration with Pavitra Rajaram, the rugs from Jaipur Rugs explore historic design traditions from across the Indian Subcontinent. Seeped into the legacies of craftsmanship along the Silk Route, the collection takes inspiration from the ancient cultures of Persia, China, and India and interprets them into a modern idiom, for a global audience.

LA SOIREE OLFA

Tete-A-Tea is a scented port in a storm with divine notes of white tea, citrus and green grass nestled beautifully in sweet osmanthus, amber and precious musk. Housed in a sustainable glass vessel that can be used for storage later! INR 5,200

Forest Essentials Raksha Bandhan Gift Box

Celebrate the cherished bond of love with our exclusive Rakshabandhan Gift Box. An exquisite eight-piece selection of self-care essentials, crafted to indulge and delight your loved ones. The box is complete with a face, bath and after-bath ritual. INR 6,000

Jimmy's Celebration Pack

Jimmy's Celebration Packincludes a range of handcrafted cocktail mixes, from classic favourites to innovative blends, there's something for everyone's taste. Each cocktail mix is carefully curated, making it incredibly easy for the beloved brother/sister to enjoy a delicious cocktail at home.

Elevate Your Rakhi Celebrations With Laduree India's Exquisite Gift Hamper

Make this Raksha Bandhan truly special with Laduree India's exquisite Gift Hampers, a perfect blend of taste and sophistication. The hamper includes a captivating assortment of treats, including a box of 8 macarons, indulgent cookies, exquisite chocolates, and 2 slices of the delightful rose tea cake – all in one elegant package.

Loopify

Loopify is an online gifting store that stands out for its commitment to sustainability. The store specialises in providing a wide array of eco-friendly products suitable for diverse occasions, ranging from occasional gifting to events, festivals, and day-to-day living. In celebration of Raksha Bandhan, it presents a special hamper comprising a considerate Greeting Card, an Evil Eye Rakhi, two beautifully crafted Lotus-shaped metal diyas, two delectable Dark Chocolates with Real Fruit Pieces, and packs of Roli and Chawal, making the occasion truly memorable and environmentally conscious.

IGP

IGP stands as India's leading multi-category gifting company, renowned for offering an exceptional assortment of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods, and personalised products for every occasion and celebration. Among its impressive offerings, the Rakhi hamper set takes centre stage, featuring a splendid navy blue Rakhi adorned with Kundan and Meena work, enhanced with pearl decorations. Complementing the Rakhi are delightful treats like Center Filled Choco Cookies, Chocolate Coated Almonds, and the essential Roli Chawal for a complete and joyous Raksha Bandhan experience.

Amala Earth

Amala Earth embodies a mindful lifestyle deeply rooted in Indian heritage, uniting brands, products, experts, and individuals to foster a world where all living beings coexist in harmony. Its earth-friendly Rakhi Gift hamper is thoughtfully designed, comprising seven earth-friendly products. These include Herbal Tea, Facial Cleanser, Body Milk, Candle, Ubtan, and a beautiful Rakhi, all curated with care to promote a sustainable and holistic approach to Raksha Bandhan gifting.

Rakhis in Silver by Sangeeta Boochra

Experience the true essence of sibling love and protection with Sangeeta Boochra's captivating Silver Rakhi Collection. Delicately woven with silk threads, and silver chain each Rakhi showcases alluring designs complemented by exquisite gemstones. The vibrantly colored kundan stones and beads, together with 925 sterling silver, add a touch of elegance and enhance its beauty. Adjustable in size, ranging from 16 to 18 inches, these handcrafted Rakhis are a perfect fit for your beloved brother's wrist. Let these handcrafted treasures evoke cherished memories and speak volumes about your admiration.

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a perfect & Thoughtful Gifting Solution from The Gift Studio

As the joyous festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, The Gift Studio is thrilled to unveil an exquisite range of hampers that are poised to be the perfect tokens of love and appreciation for your dear siblings. This Raksha Bandhan, expresses your heartfelt emotions through thoughtfully curated hampers that encapsulate the essence of this beautiful occasion.

The Gift Studio takes immense pride in presenting a diverse array of gifting options that are designed to strengthen the bond between siblings. The range of hampers has been meticulously crafted to cater to various preferences, ensuring that you find the ideal gift for your beloved brother or sister.

Malachite & Tiger's Eye Bracelet by BODH

Malachite and Tiger's Eye combination is an exclusively stylish crystal bracelet, known for bringing prosperity and boosting self confidence. Malachite is one of the powerful crystals which helps attract abundance into our life. While Tiger's Eye is known to be 'The Protector', it helps in attracting wealth by strengthening our conviction and courage. INR 1,690

Brown Living

Brown Living is a prominent plastic-free marketplace that promotes a sustainable and earth-friendly lifestyle that nurtures our beautiful planet. The company has meticulously crafted a selection of Raksha Bandhan gift hampers, all of which embody a deep commitment to the environment and ethical sourcing, ensuring a sustainable celebration with minimal waste. Among these hampers, you will find an array of earth-loving, eco-friendly gift choices. These include the Rose coconut whipped soap, carefully formulated with gentle ingredients, a Soothe mask that imparts a radiant complexion while aiding in acne reduction, a Peppermint lip scrub that invigorates the senses and assists in reducing pigmentation, and many other thoughtful options.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan Gift : Gift your loved ones a gorgeous smile with these lip care products