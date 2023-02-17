How to heal yourself with sleep

This one powerful habit is a superb medicine that’s available free of cost and it’s nothing but a sound, deep, restorative ‘sleep’. Sleep is important because it’s only when we sleep that our body goes through multiple functions. This starts from hormonal balance to the production of growth hormones that help us to repair, grow, rejuvenate, etc. There’s a detoxification process that happens while you sleep, plus our brain detoxifies itself only while we sleep through the glymphatic system, our energy gets renewed, and ailments like chronic fatigue start to get better. So it’s understood that our body basically uses sleep or deep rest as a way of resetting itself. On the outside you may be feeding yourself organic food, you may be working out, you may be meditating, and all of that stuff, but for these practices to work, the body needs sleep. When you wake up in the morning, you have dirt between your eyes, your mouth smells, the first urine is warmer as well as darker, and most people will have the urge to go to the bathroom and pass a motion, this signifies that there was an accumulation of waste and while you were sleeping, the body’s detoxification process was working.

So let’s discuss a few powerful tips to help us sleep better when our body goes into a deep mode of rest and heals itself.