Five tips to improve symptoms of menopause

The most untouched topic is menopause; it’s a phase where the reproductive hormones start declining naturally in a woman’s body. This usually happens when a woman reaches the age group of 45-50 and slowly, their period cycle comes to a halt. Menopause will happen at later stages naturally unless you have gone through surgery earlier in life or had the removal of the reproductive organ which affects the menstrual cycle at an early age. Around the menopause phase, women start facing symptoms like irregular period cycles as well as flow, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, severe mood swings, weight gain, abdominal fat gain, etc.



We need to understand how decades ago menopause was not even a problem. Most women were not even aware of the onset of menopause. One day they would realise they didn’t have a period cycle for six months or a year and they had hit menopause having gone through it beautifully with none of the complications that most women have today. But nowadays, we see traumatised women who are always in fear of hitting menopause, and this fear further increases the symptoms as well as the issues attached to it. We have to understand that rather than fearing the natural body process, jumping on supplements, new foods, new exercise programmes, etc, we need to embrace the natural changes in the body.

But what has changed? Why are women going through more difficult menopause issues today compared to a few decades ago? It is the lifestyle that has changed and that has made menopause aggressive and has also brought on menopause way earlier. Like in the past few years, we have seen women in their early 40s having menopause, like around 41, 42, etc but this is not a great thing; this means your entire cycle is out of whack and that gives you so much to think about in terms of what else is going wrong in your body and the entire hormonal balance. When a girl hits puberty, her hormones are changing and fluctuating, the same happens around menopause as well. You see a drop in estrogen, and changes in your progesterone and all your hormones. It’s very important for a girl or woman to accept these changes happening in her body, as mentioned above, as a natural process that is going to happen. All the fears you have and particularly the ones you start talking about will bring on menopause and its side effects way earlier. What we focus on and put all our attention on, grows, and if we keep talking about fear and disease, we manifest it.

Also read: Here’s what to avoid and embrace to bolster your pelvic muscles



Then why not change it, keep talking about positive things and this will create positive things in our life. Accept the changes in your body because the more stress you have, the faster you are going to go into menopause. In a woman’s body, pregnanolone is a master hormone. When more cortisol is produced, the pregnanolone starts to function in a different way. There is a hormonal imbalance in the body as it is busy making cortisol. When one has a depletion of pregnanolone, progesterone and estrogen fluctuate, creating a hormonal imbalance and painful menopause. Let’s look at certain changes that one can make in their life to improve the symptoms of menopause:

If you have more fat percentage, you’ll get into menopause quicker. Work at reducing fat percentage and inch loss by building healthy muscle mass and getting into gradual weight training.



Vitamin D3 is a precursor for hormonal health and low D3 levels can fluctuate the hormones. Try to get your D3 checked every six months and start supplements if required after checking with your healthcare provider. Try to get sunlight for at least 15 minutes because it’s good for bones, setting the circadian rhythm, and working on hormones



Cut down on caffeine, alcohol, and sugar (avoid white processed sugar) as these keep the body acidic and delay healing. Alcohol slows down the liver, and metabolism wipes out the gut microbiome, etc. So avoiding or reducing these will be helpful.



Movement, exercise, and yoga are very important for releasing feel-good hormones that work on making the body feel better. Activity, pranayama, and deep breathing are a must because oxygen helps in healing the body.



Most of the healing, repair, recovery, detoxification, growth, hormonal balance, etc happens when the body is getting good quality and a good quantity of sleep. A pinch of nutmeg in a cup of water at bedtime improves the sleep cycle.

Allow the body to settle into the natural changes and follow these tips to feel better.

Also read: Here are some lesser-known health benefits of yellow mustard