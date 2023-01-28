Alia Bhatt aces 108 Surya Namaskaras post pregnancy, know five benefits of sun salutation

Adding to the list of B-town celebs who set the bar of post-pregnancy fitness goals quite high, Alia Bhatt is being seen getting back to her exercise routine and how. The actress welcomed her first child, daughter Raha, with Ranbir Kapoor in November last year.

She has been seen frequenting the studio of yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani in Mumbai. Anshuka recently took to Instagram to share the happy faces of Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt right after they aced 108 Surya Namaskaras.

For the unversed, Surya Namaskara (Sun Salutation in English) is a specific sequence of twelve yoga asanas that are often used as a stretching technique before an exercise routine or repeated 108 times as a cardiovascular exercise. If you have been considering making Surya Namaskara a part of your exercise routine for a long time but have procrastinated so far, we have listed for you five benefits of it to give you the final push!

Improves blood circulation and helps detox

The continuous inhalation and exhalation during Surya Namaskara infuse our blood with oxygen and keep the lungs ventilated. This ensures increased blood flow to our internal organs, cleaning the body of toxins and carbon dioxide.

Better digestive system

The increased flow of blood to the digestive tract helps it function more efficiently. The forward-bending posture increases the abdominal space, allowing trapped gases in our systems to release.

Aids in weight loss

Certain asanas in the sequence help us lose fat around the stomach and strengthen our musculoskeletal system while toning the abs. However, this result is achieved when Surya Namaskara is repeated multiple times and at a fast pace. In this case, essentially, Surya Namaskara serves as a cardiovascular exercise.

Improves muscles and joint strength

Surya Namaskara helps stretch and strengthen the joints, muscles, tendons, and skeletal system. This improves the adaptability of the spine and makes our limbs symmetrical, bettering our posture.

Calms mind and body

Certain poses in the sequence stimulate our nerves, reduces anxiety, and bolster our nervous system in general. Thus, Surya Namaskara has a relaxing impact on our physiology.

