Here are some ways to help your pets stay hydrated in summers

With the summer heat increasing, drinking water becomes especially vital. But some pets may not drink their water, which can cause multiple heat-related illnesses from heatstroke to organ failure. However, there are certain methods that you can follow to help ensure that your pet has their daily water intake.

Always have Fresh water available

Change your pet's bowl regularly throughout the day because the heat changes the water's temperature, making it less palatable. Make sure that the water is purified and chilled. Doing this helps prevent bacterial growth.

Wash bowls daily

A dirty water bowl may be the main reason your pet is not drinking enough. Pet bowls collect bacteria like E coli, mould, and yeast. Your pet is more likely to drink from a bowl without trace scents of potentially hazardous bacteria. If the bowl looks slimy or generally off, clean it as thoroughly as possible – preferably with antibacterial soap and warm water. The same also applies to your pet's food bowl.

Buy more water bowls

Placing different water bowls in other areas of your home means your pet has more access to water. In general, dogs will not seek out water. The more bowls you have around, the more likely your dog finds them, which increases their water intake. For cats, they prefer drinking in various locations. Distributing the water bowls around the house helps ensure they stay hydrated.

For older pets, have an elevated bowl, or keep the bowl on a raised platform so they do not have to stretch as much. Keep these bowls, especially in areas your pet associates with food and play.

Check the bowl's material and size

Some dogs can develop sensitivity to materials like plastic and may even avoid drinking from bowls made of the material altogether. Cats may also have a preference for a specific type of bowl. Cats usually prefer wide, shallow bowls because their whiskers, which are touch sensitive, will not touch the sides of the bowl.

Flavour the water

Water is odourless, so it is not tempting to a dog or a cat. One popular method to make your pet drink more water is by flavouring the water. One prevalent choice among pet owners is chicken broth and juice from your pet's canned food. But check with your veterinarian before adding as some broths may have ingredients like added salt or garlic or onion that can be toxic to pets. Other options include naturally flavoured water or bottled water.

Add water to your pet's food

Adding a bit of water to their food can be a good way of ensuring they still get some of their daily intake. This is particularly true if your pet mostly eats dry food. First, add a little, then work your way up. Doing this gets them into the habit of having water with every meal. You can even add wet food to their diet. Do so only after consulting a veterinarian. If your pet refuses to eat wet food or food drenched in water, do not force them to eat it.

Have a Water Fountain

Both dogs and cats have the instinct to seek out running water, as, in nature, stagnant water (like a water bowl) may not always be safe for consumption. Many pets are naturally drawn to running water and drink more from a fountain than a traditional water dish. Consider investing in a pet water fountain that provides filtered water and keeps the water cool.

