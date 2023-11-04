Treat your pets this Diwali at these serene retreats 

As the festival of lights approaches, it is time for celebration, indulging in tasty treats, and creating cherished memories with our loved ones. However, this period can be an unsettling time for our beloved furry family members. The loud noises, the dazzling lights, and air pollution affect them in ways that are often challenging for us to fully understand.

This Diwali, GRT Hotels & Resorts has stepped up to ease the concerns of pet parents by offering a safe haven for pets. The renowned hospitality group has introduced a unique opportunity for pet-friendly vacations, extending it to their exquisite nature-themed GReaT Trails resorts in Wayanad, Yercaud, Kodaikanal, and Thanjavur. Additionally, their luxurious beach resorts, Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram and Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay, will be accommodating pets for the very first time. The hotel is also introducing this pet-friendly endeavour to its other hotels including Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai and Radisson Bengaluru City Center.

Each of these properties has been meticulously designed and curated to offer guests the utmost comfort and luxury, whether for a business trip or an escape from the chaos of the city. And as the hotel now also focuses on the unique needs of your pets, ensuring their comfort during their stay, it gives you even more reasons to take a break this festive season!

From designated pet-friendly rooms to a range of deluxe services and products, including an exclusive pet park, the hotel chain is providing your pets with a peaceful stay. One other delightful aspect of this offering is special pet-friendly menus curated by the chefs at each property to enhance your four-legged friend’s stay. These menus feature both dry and wet food options, along with choices for vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets to cater to every furry family member.

The hotel group is known for its dedication to innovative and exceptional guest experiences and now, they extend this commitment to the furry members of the family. So, if you are searching for the ideal way to keep your pets content and relaxed this Diwali, you know where to vacay next, don’t you?

