Gen Alpha slang and what they mean

Do you find yourself thoroughly confused after having a conversation with a Gen Alpha person? You have come to the right place. Listening to the vocabulary of the Gen Alpha makes you wonder if they are even speaking in English. Also known as the iPad generation, Gen Alpha is adding a ton of new words to the dictionary. With Gen Z’s new vocabulary, we could understand the meanings contextually, but Gen Alpha is something else altogether. Here is a small breakdown of some of the Gen Alpha vocabulary.

1. Rizz: Short for charisma, rizz stands for romantic charm or sexual appeal.

For example, that man has great rizz, I am attracted to him.

2. Lowkey: secretly, subtly.

For example, I don’t follow football, but I was lowkey interested in this particular match.

3. Mid: mediocre, average.

For example, I don’t think you should wear that outfit to the party, it is quite mid.

4. Ick: an expression of disgust or repulsion towards something distasteful.

For example, I don’t like your perfume today, it is giving me an ick.

5. Mood: expressing something that perfectly captures the current emotional/physical state.

For example, you look at a meme of someone being very goofy and say ‘mood’.

6. Sus: short for suspicious.

For example, I don’t want to go to the restaurant down that alley, it looks so sus.