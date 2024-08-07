Quiet your mind: 5 ways to combat mental exhaustion

In our fast-paced, hyper-connected world, mental exhaustion has become as commonplace as the common cold. While physical ailments often demand immediate attention, the subtle signs of mental fatigue can easily slip under the radar. It’s time to flip the script. Let’s dive into five essential strategies to quiet the mental chatter and restore your inner peace.
Aromatherapy
Aromatherapy with essential oils affects the olfactory system and influences the brain and the nervous system by controlling hormone release that relaxes the brain and the body. These scents are often used in spas and therapy to create a calming environment.
Herbal teas
Herbal teas such as peppermint, chamomile, lavender, or ashwagandha are teas that are ayurvedically and medically known for reducing stress and anxiety while offering other health and skin benefits. These teas and blends can be customised to every person’s requirements.
Meditation
Trains the brain to focus on particular things which helps the brain alter the feelings of anxiety or stress by returning the thoughts to the focal point. Multiple types of meditation such as guided meditation, yoga, and mindfulness meditation can allow a person to choose what suits them the best.
Limiting caffeine
Caffeine increases alertness in the body by influencing the brain and nervous system. It produces reactions in the body that are similar to anxiety. Limiting caffeine is beneficial for anxiety as it does not put the body through additional feelings of “stress.”
Sound therapy
Sound therapy operates through the ear-to-brain connection and affects the nervous system while also masking unwanted stressful noises by using sound frequencies that relax the mind.
It is recommended to seek professional help as mental health deterioration needs professional attention. Natural methods and techniques can be used alongside therapy to improve the overall health of a person.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar