Summer care guide for your kitchen garden

As the temperature rises, it becomes more challenging to maintain a flourishing kitchen garden. However, with the right strategies you can make your plants thrive throughout the summer. This may help you to release a lot of stress and anxiety. Here are some tips to maintain your garden’s success in the scorching hot summer.
1. Keep your Soil Healthy
A healthy soil provides essential nutrients, moisture, supports root growth and promotes overall plant health. By implementing proper soil management techniques, you can ensure that your garden remains fertile and productive throughout the season.
2. More seasonal plants
By planting different seasonal crops, gardeners can prevent the buildup of pests and diseases in the soil. Moreover, certain seasonal plants can fix nitrogen in the soil, by enhancing its fertility.
3. Grow vertically
When you start using vertical gardening techniques to maximize space and productivity in your garden, you can efficiently utilise limited space while promoting better air circulation and sunlight. This involves gardening plants at eye level and above, which gives observers a visually appealing display.
4. Cover the Beds
Using garden bed covers like mini hoop tunnels, row covers, or portable cold frames helps to protect your garden beds from excessive heat, moisture loss, and weed growth. Where organic mulches like straw, shredded leaves, or compost can help retain soil moisture, regulate temperature, and suppress weed growth by creating a healthier environment for plants.
5. Rainwater harvesting
The process of rainwater harvesting reduces soil erosion and flood hazards by collecting rainwater and reducing the flow of stormwater to prevent urban flooding. It provides a sustainable and cost-effective water source for your plants while reducing reliance on municipal water supplies.
6. Organic fertilizers
Always opt for natural and organic fertilizers to nourish your plants and improve soil fertility without the use of any synthetic chemicals. For the betterment of plants use compost, manure, bone meal, and other organic amendments that enrich your soil with essential nutrients and promote healthy plant growth.