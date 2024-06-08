Beat the heat and make memories with these 4 DIY summer party decor ideas

As the sun shines brighter and the days grow longer, it’s time to celebrate the vibrant spirit of summer with our DIY extravaganza! Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or a poolside party. Here are four DIY summer decorations to transform your ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences of life. Let’s make this summer one to remember!
String Light Fans
Materials required:
String lights
Paper fans
Tape or glue
Hooks or nails for hanging
Steps:
Firstly, Accordion-fold the paper. Make each fold about 1 inch wide until you reach the end of the paper.
Once folded, secure the paper with tape or glue.
Then, carefully fan out the folded paper, ensuring that the folds are evenly spaced, aligned and gently shape the fan.
Lay the string lights along the bottom edge of the fan. Use tape or glue to attach the lights securely to the paper.
Hang or place your string light paper fans in your desired location. Also, ensure that the lights are plugged in or have batteries if needed.
Turn on the lights and enjoy the warm glow of your handmade string lights fan!
Beach-themed centerpieces
Materials required:
Clear glass vases or jars
Sand
Seashells
Small starfish
Mini umbrella, candles, or sea glass
Steps:
First, fill the glass vases or jars with a layer of sand.
Then, Arrange seashells and small starfish on top of the sand.
Add some additional decorations like mini beach umbrellas, candles, or sea glass to enhance the beach theme.
Place the centrepieces on tables!
Tissue paper pom-poms
Materials required:
8-10 Tissue papers
Scissors
Floral wire or string
Steps:
Firstly, stack 8-10 sheets of tissue paper
Fold them, accordion-style, making each fold about 1-inch wide.
Then, secure the centre of the folded tissue paper with floral wire or string.
Trim the ends of the paper to a point.
Gently pull apart each layer of tissue paper to create a full, rounded pom pom.
Hang the pom poms using a string.
DIY photo booth
Materials required:
Backdrops - fabric, paper, or a portable backdrop stand
Props - hats, glasses, signs, etc.
Camera or smartphone
Tripod or photo booth stand
Steps:
Set up a backdrop in a well-lit area.
Arrange the props on a nearby table for easy access.
Position of the camera or smartphone on a tripod stand should be placed facing the backdrop.
Test the camera setup to ensure proper framing and lighting.
Encourage guests to use the props and take fun photos from the booth!
Story by Viksha. A