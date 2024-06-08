Beat the heat and make memories with these 4 DIY summer party decor ideas

Materials required:

String lights

Paper fans

Tape or glue

Hooks or nails for hanging

Steps:

Firstly, Accordion-fold the paper. Make each fold about 1 inch wide until you reach the end of the paper.

Once folded, secure the paper with tape or glue.

Then, carefully fan out the folded paper, ensuring that the folds are evenly spaced, aligned and gently shape the fan.

Lay the string lights along the bottom edge of the fan. Use tape or glue to attach the lights securely to the paper.

Hang or place your string light paper fans in your desired location. Also, ensure that the lights are plugged in or have batteries if needed.

Turn on the lights and enjoy the warm glow of your handmade string lights fan!