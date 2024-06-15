Last minute gift ideas for Father's Day

For décor enthusiasts

Gift your father beautiful collections from The Green Collective, where sustainability is the crux of everything they do. Let endless glasses of sangria flow, as the Itika coasters keep your tables safe from “ring” commitments. Comes in a set of 6, with a holder, that can also be used to hold wine/ water bottles at the table while the coasters are in use. Woven together in the classic “bunaai” pattern. Begin and end all festivities on a “sweet” note with Mishti, a two-tier stand/ serving platter. Perfect for high teas, this serving tray, this lovely cane holder can be used to serve up an array of items. Watch your favourite cocktails in a trendier way with Rasa Bar Tool Set. These stainless-steel tools with food-safe and FDA-approved gold coating, come with handles that are handwoven and braided in natural cane. The Arna tissue box in a colour variation - a Néro version, brings the perfect oomph to boring toilet paper rolls and tissue boxes. Made using natural rattan, aka, cane, that is dyed black and hand-woven together with strips of cane bark in natural colour, in the classic “bunaai” pattern. A trivet is a piece of tableware that keeps revolving, in true fashion, around flavour and bounty, love and laughter, blessings and joy. Avartana comes patterned with a lovely gap and weave of cane, adding creativity to the more classic trivets.

Price: Rs 900 to Rs 3,750. Available online.