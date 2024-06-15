Last minute gift ideas for Father's Day

For tech lovers
As Father's Day approaches, it's time to think about the perfect gift to show appreciation for the incredible dads in our lives. With GM Bluetooth Speaker, elevate your dad's audio experience. It offers superior sound quality with deep bass, a compact and lightweight design for portability, and up to 10 hours of playback time. Its seamless Bluetooth connectivity ensures easy use with any device, making it an ideal gift for any music-loving dad. With GM Headphones, you can gift your dad ultimate comfort and sound. The headphones provide rich, immersive sound with noise-canceling capabilities and an ergonomic design for long-lasting comfort. With wireless Bluetooth technology and up to 15 hours of playtime, these headphones are perfect for dads who value high-quality audio experiences.
Price on request. Available online.
For the creative ones
Treat your dad to the ultimate Father’s Day gift with the versatile Cricut Machine. This innovative tool opens up a world of possibilities for creating personalised gifts, stylish home décor, charming indoor decals, eye-catching wall signs, custom drinkware, and much more. Crafted with durability in mind, this sturdy machine effortlessly cuts through an array of materials, from delicate paper and iron-on to plush felt and lightweight leather. Its convenient built-in Bluetooth functionality enables wireless cutting, writing, and scoring, while the Cricut Design Space online software, accessible via iPad app, computer, tablet, or smartphone, empowers you to unleash your creativity with ease.
Price: Rs 16,799. Available online.
For décor enthusiasts
Gift your father beautiful collections from The Green Collective, where sustainability is the crux of everything they do. Let endless glasses of sangria flow, as the Itika coasters keep your tables safe from “ring” commitments. Comes in a set of 6, with a holder, that can also be used to hold wine/ water bottles at the table while the coasters are in use. Woven together in the classic “bunaai” pattern. Begin and end all festivities on a “sweet” note with Mishti, a two-tier stand/ serving platter. Perfect for high teas, this serving tray, this lovely cane holder can be used to serve up an array of items. Watch your favourite cocktails in a trendier way with Rasa Bar Tool Set. These stainless-steel tools with food-safe and FDA-approved gold coating, come with handles that are handwoven and braided in natural cane. The Arna tissue box in a colour variation - a Néro version, brings the perfect oomph to boring toilet paper rolls and tissue boxes. Made using natural rattan, aka, cane, that is dyed black and hand-woven together with strips of cane bark in natural colour, in the classic “bunaai” pattern. A trivet is a piece of tableware that keeps revolving, in true fashion, around flavour and bounty, love and laughter, blessings and joy. Avartana comes patterned with a lovely gap and weave of cane, adding creativity to the more classic trivets.
Price: Rs 900 to Rs 3,750. Available online.
For the time conscious
For the father who embodies timeless elegance and precision, the GMT Time Traveller – Stainless Steel is a masterpiece of Swiss craftsmanship. Its robust 41mm case and crown, crafted from brushed and polished stainless steel 316L, ensure durability and sophistication. The screwed case back and sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating provide clarity and scratch resistance. The black dial, adorned with a silver-white printed world map and complemented by steel-coloured hands, adds a touch of global flair. For the father who appreciates contemporary elegance and adventure, the GMT Time Traveller, with an immaculate Rose Gold bezel offers the perfect blend of luxury and functionality. The rose gold PVD plated screwed case back enhances durability, while the sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating ensures clarity and scratch resistance. The blue dial, featuring a silver-white printed world map and steel-coloured hands, is a nod to the modern explorer.
Price on request. Available online.
For the adventurers
Father’s Day is a special occasion to express gratitude and love towards the man who has always been your pillar of strength. While words can convey our feelings, a personalised gift adds an extra touch of thoughtfulness. This Father’s Day, celebrate the man who means the world to you with Borosil's personalised bottles. Borosil Trek Flask Water Bottles are not just ordinary water bottles; they are a statement of style and functionality. Crafted with sleek aesthetics and durable stainless steel, these bottles are designed to keep beverages at the perfect temperature, whether hot or cold. Personalisation adds a special touch, making them a unique gift for your dad. For the gym enthusiast or outdoor adventurer, staying hydrated is crucial. With Borosil Trek Flask Water Bottles, your dad can hydrate in style during workouts or outdoor escapades, ensuring he feels refreshed and energized throughout the day.
Price: Rs 895. Available online.
For some self-care
Celebrate Dad's special day with the ultimate grooming indulgence. Neal's Yard Remedies Father's Day Gift Hamper includes the Close Shave Cream, a game-changer in the realm of grooming. Infused with skin-soothing ingredients like aloe vera and cocoa butter, this cream ensures a smooth and comfortable shave every time; the Purifying Face Wash, a refreshing addition to his daily regimen. Formulated with purifying juniper and anti-inflammatory calendula, this gentle yet effective cleanser effortlessly removes dirt, oil, and impurities, leaving your dad's skin feeling clean, refreshed, and revitalised; and the revitalising Face Scrub, a must-have for maintaining healthy, glowing skin. Enriched with exfoliating cranberry seeds and revitalising rosemary extract.
Packaged in a stylish and eco-friendly hamper, this thoughtful gift set is sure to make your dad feel appreciated and pampered on his special day. Give him the gift of superior skincare with Neal's Yard Remedies at boddess beauty Father's Day Gift Hamper.
Price: Rs 7,170. Available online.
For sunny days & some style
Finding the perfect Father's Day gift can be a struggle. Socks and ties are predictable, and another novelty item might just end up forgotten in a drawer. This year, give your dad a gift that's both thoughtful and stylish: a pair of sunglasses from Woggles that are more than just a fashion statement. They provide essential eye protection from harmful UV rays, a must-have for any dad who spends time outdoors. Woggles offers a wide variety of trendy designs crafted from high-quality materials, ensuring there's a perfect pair for every dad. Their diverse collection boasts a range of styles, from classic Wayfarers to contemporary aviators and sporty wraparound frames. They're lightweight, feature 100% UV-protected, polarised lenses, and skin-friendly materials. From the classic square frames of the Sunlit Ember Polarized Sunglasses to the bold, oversized look of the Bash Brown Sunglasses, Woggles has a variety of sunglasses to suit every Dad's taste. Some other popular options for men include Monolith Black Rectangle Sunglasses, a timeless and sophisticated choice; Pecan Polarized Square Sunglasses, classic style with a touch of modern flair; and Fresco Polarized Square Sunglasses, a clean and sharp design for the minimalist dad.
Price on request. Available online.