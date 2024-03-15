Interflora: Creating floral masterpieces

Luxury fashion has always been in the news, and now it is the turn of luxury flowers. Interflora, the official design and floral partner for Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani’s highly anticipated wedding, elevated the event with their breathtaking floral arrangements and décor. From the vibrant Mehndi celebrations to the serene Haldi rituals, the grand wedding ceremony, and the dazzling reception, Interflora's artistic floral compositions were awe-inspiring and have set wedding goals.
Anuja Joshi, founder, Interflora, shares with Indulge their unique offerings; wedding floral trends to watch out for in 2024; creative sources and more.
Can you share the main sources of inspiration for your floral designs and overall aesthetic?
The bride and the groom, the love they share and their story are the inspirations for the overall wedding décor. Our floral designs and overall aesthetic at our luxury décor brand draw inspiration from the timeless beauty of nature seamlessly blending elements of traditional and contemporary art. We find influence in the intricate details of high-end fashion and textiles, while also incorporating architectural elegance. Ultimately, our customer-centric approach involves adapting to evolving tastes and preferences, ensuring our designs resonate with the discerning sensibilities of our target audience
What unique offerings does your studio provide that clients might not find elsewhere?
Interflora acts as an end-to-end one-stop shop for the clients’ wedding décor needs. We start right from taking the design brief from the client to brainstorming the designs of the décor and creating mood boards to executing it. Since we source our flowers directly without any vendor or middlemen, we are in a much better position to give direct answers to clients’ questions regarding the availability and the budgets avoiding the back and forth with a third party. Also, our florists are internationally trained, so we make sure the décor comes out top notch and exceeds the clients’ expectations.
What are the wedding floral trends for 2024?
Some of the trends include edible elements in floral arrangements especially on table settings. We used this trend for Rakul and Jackky’s haldi. Pastel theme is definitely here to stay for the year, especially Peach Fuzz elements included in the décor. Floral ceiling installations that create a ‘wow’ factor are definitely trendy for indoor weddings.
What does the creative process look like in your studio, from concept to execution?
At Interflora, our design process is a journey of inspiration and creativity. We are truly inspired by each person and family who walk through our door. Through these in-person meetings, we understand the client’s vision and love story, exploring beautiful ways to express your love for flowers.
We weave their dreams into a proposal and an inspiration board, drawing inspiration from various sources like art, architecture and nature, and sometimes even the delicate embroidery patterns on the bride's dress. At this stage, we also discuss budgets, scope of work and priorities. Compiling our ideas, we present a vision board, prioritising your comfort and satisfaction.
And then comes sampling, a meticulous journey where we take you on a detailed walkthrough of the selected mood boards. We showcase every element, seeking the client’s input to ensure that the final designs align with their vision. We then work our magic to bring their bespoke floral décor to life. A talented team puts their best efforts into creating a unique vision that will not only leave a lasting impression on the client’s memory but also enchant the guests.
How do you stay ahead of trends in both design and floral arrangements?
We have a R&D team that stays on top of the trends - Indian and worldwide. Apart from that each member of the team also proactively stays on top of the latest weddings and fashion shows or brand activities to seek inspiration for our next décor.
How do seasonal changes influence your work and offerings?
We like to stay on top of trends. We take inspiration to a great extent from the seasonal trends. Having said that, we also believe that weddings are extremely special, so it is imperative that the celebration has a personal touch of the bride and the groom. Considering their thought process, we try to strike a balance between the bride and groom’s expectations and the wedding trends all while making sure that it matches with Interflora’s aesthetic.
From where do you source the flowers?
We source our flowers locally as well as globally. We have flower farms all over India from where we obtain some local and international flowers. However, some flowers that are prone to a better growth in international markets, we get it from there.
How do you work with clients to bring their vision to life while staying true to your studio's aesthetic?
We believe clients come to Interflora with a certain vision in their mind. A vision they believe only Interflora can bring to life. Making your events luxe and opulent is our expertise, so during the brainstorming process and multiple discussions with the client, we ensure to achieve the opulence as per the client’s requirements, expectations and budget.
-- manuvipin@newindianexpress.com