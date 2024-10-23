Unmissable creative Diwali hampers for a joyful festive season

Diwali hampers are a delightful way to celebrate the festival of lights, offering a blend of traditional and modern treats. These beautifully curated gift boxes often include an assortment of sweets, snacks, and festive items like diyas or decorative elements. Perfect for sharing with family and friends, they embody the spirit of togetherness and generosity that Diwali represents. Many hampers also focus on quality and artisanal products, reflecting cultural heritage. Whether you choose a luxurious option or a more personalised touch, Diwali hampers make gifting meaningful and memorable, adding joy and sweetness to the festive season. Here are some creative Diwali hampers for you.
There’s no better way to celebrate Diwali than with Haldiram’s Signature Selection hamper that offers an indulgent array of flavours, starting with Exotic Baklava and Premium Assorted Pralines for those with a sweet tooth. For those seeking wholesome yet tasty options, the hamper includes Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, Flax Seed Mathi, and Gluten-Free Masala Masti. Savory enthusiasts will enjoy the Roasted & Salted Pistachios and Mexilla Sweet Thai Chilli. Additionally, indulge in Blueberry Jam Cookies, a Dark Almond Chocolate Bar, and the healthy Cherish Granola Mix. To finish off, the Premium Badam Pista Cookies add a rich, festive touch.
Price: INR 4,039. Available online.
This Diwali, Yauatcha, the renowned Chinese dim sum teahouse, collaborates with Tribe Amrapali, one of India’s premier jewellery houses, to present Timeless Desserts and Handcrafted Treasures. Inspired by the Navratna gemstones, this unique collection combines Tribe Amrapali’s exquisite craftsmanship with Yauatcha’s culinary artistry, creating festive desserts that blend tradition with a modern twist. At the heart of this collaboration is a commitment to craftsmanship and creativity. Each dessert reflects the nine Navratna gemstones, symbolizing wealth and prosperity—qualities that resonate with the spirit of Diwali. From petit gateaux to handcrafted bonbons and macarons, this luxurious collection offers bold flavors and celebrates the elegance of fine jewellery.
Price on request. Available online.
This Diwali, share love and joy with Ugaoo’s Abundance & Joy Diwali Gift Hampers—a wonderful way to celebrate the festival of lights with your loved ones. These carefully curated hampers blend elegance with meaningful gifting, making them perfect for sharing happiness and abundance. As you gather with family and friends, let these hampers remind you of the love and joy that Diwali brings. Gift a piece of your heart this festive season and create memories that will last a lifetime. The hamper includes Peace Lily Flowering Plant: A symbol of peace and purity, this plant brings a touch of nature indoors. Fittonia Green Plant: A vibrant addition that adds life and color to any space. 2 Krish Ivory Self-watering Planters: Stylish and practical planters that help your plants thrive effortlessly. 2 Brass Diyas (Height: 3 cm, Width: 7 cm): To illuminate your celebrations with warmth and grace. 2 Lotus Hanging Decorations (Width: 10 cm, Height: 76 cm): Captivating accents that enhance your festive decor. 1 Curtain Light (25 x 25 cm): Creates a magical ambiance for cherishing special moments.
Price: INR 2,299. Available online.
Get ready to elevate your snacking experience this festive season with SnackPure, where every bite reflects a rich heritage, trust, and the sheer joy of enjoying snacks! The palm oil-free treats are not only delicious; they embody a commitment to conscious living that will make your taste buds dance with delight. These snacks are thoughtfully crafted to ensure everyone can indulge without any guilt. Whether you’re road-tripping to visit family or exploring new places during Diwali, these snacks are perfect for sharing unforgettable moments together. Picture yourself enjoying these tasty treats on a long drive or snuggling up with loved ones under the stars. This season, SnackPure is here to help you create flavourful memories that add a touch of joy to your adventures, transforming every journey into a delightful celebration of flavor and connection.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
Diwali, a festival celebrating light and joy, is closely linked to the tradition of sharing sweets, which represent the sweetness of life, love, and the joy of togetherness that this beloved festival brings. This Diwali, Poetry by Love and Cheesecake introduces an exquisite range of hampers designed to evoke emotions and enhance your festive gifting. These artisanal hampers go beyond mere gifts; they embody love, warmth, and indulgence. The Shubha hamper radiates luxury with its handcrafted sweets and brass diyas, perfect for illuminating both homes and hearts. Prasada adds a personal touch with customisable cookie jars, ensuring each gift is a unique expression of thoughtfulness. Anandam offers a blend of tradition and innovation, featuring a delightful mix of baklava and nankhatai, perfect for sharing sweet moments. These hampers encapsulate the essence of Diwali, combining tradition and creativity to make your celebrations truly memorable.
Price: INR 1,200 onwards. Available online.
Diwali is just around the corner, and VS Mani & Co. festive gift box is here! They have poured their hearts and creativity into crafting a hamper that offers an authentic South Indian experience, perfect for this joyful season. At the heart of this elegant hamper is a beautifully designed Thanjavur Thalaiaati Bommai (Tanjore dancing doll), which dances joyfully to the enticing aroma of filter coffee. This exquisite craft has been cherished in South India for centuries and is often seen as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. With these hampers, you’re not merely sharing delicious snacks and aromatic filter coffee; you’re also providing a window into the rich cultural heritage of South India. Each item in this gift box tells a story and invites you to experience the warmth and vibrancy of our traditions. Whether you’re celebrating with family or friends, this hamper is designed to create moments of joy, connection, and celebration.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
As the festival of lights approaches, the excitement in the air grows, making it the ideal time to express love and gratitude through the tradition of gifting. This year, celebrate love and togetherness by embracing the art of meaningful gifting. The Festive Celebration Box from Mille and Slurrp Farm is designed for those who wish to offer more than just a sweet treat; it’s for those who value experiences and memories that are nourishing, long-lasting, and filled with positive energy. The festive box includes: Mille Chocolate Oatmeal single-serve pack; Slurrp Farm Mighty Puff Choco Ragi (50g), Mille Blueberry Pancake mix, Slurrp Farm Banana Choco Chip Pancake mix, Slurrp Farm Jaggery powder, Ladoo-shaped scented candles.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
This Diwali, include your beloved furry companions in the celebrations with the enchanting Diwali hampers from Heads Up For Tails! Each delightful box is a treasure trove of flavours and joy, filled with scrumptious peanut butter soft cookies, cheesy bites that will make tails wag, traditional besan ladoos, and delicious kaju rolls—all crafted with love to pamper your pets during this festive season. But that’s not all! To add a touch of glamour to the festivities, explore their exquisite ethnic wear collection, designed to ensure your pets shine like stars during the celebrations. With Heads Up For Tails, your four-legged family members will enjoy the warmth of Diwali, surrounded by love, laughter, and a feast fit for royalty. Celebrate this season of light and joy, and let your pets share in the festive magic!
Price: INR 599. Available online.
Tired of gifting the usual basket of assorted dry fruits and traditional sweets to your loved ones? This Diwali, elevate your celebrations with the unique Pataka Popcorn Range by 4700BC, the ultimate gourmet snacking brand. Featuring irresistible flavours like chocolate, caramel, and cheese, this collection offers a delightful mix of sweet and salty treats. The standout item in this hamper, Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate Popcorn, delivers a classic gourmet experience, layered with three exquisite chocolates for an indulgent twist. Also included are the Himalayan Salt Caramel and Hawaiian BBQ Cheese flavours, making this Diwali hamper the perfect companion for celebrating the festival of bonds in a delightful way.
Price: INR 524. Available online.
This festive season, enjoy guilt-free sweetness with The Brooklyn Creamery’s latest offering – Choco-Hazelnut Rocher! This keto-friendly dessert is designed to satisfy your cravings while keeping your carb intake low. The rich and creamy hazelnut ice cream is enhanced with crunchy chocolate-coated crispies, roasted hazelnut pieces, and luxurious dark chocolate flakes. Naturally sweetened with no added sugars, this delightful treat is perfect for those pursuing a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing flavor. Celebrate the season with a deliciously low-carb dessert that captures the festive spirit!
Price: INR 449. Available online.
Celebrate the festive season with IceCream Works Belgian Choco Fudge, an exquisite chocolate experience that embodies pure indulgence. This treat features rich, velvety Belgian chocolate enveloping gooey fudge, creating a delightful contrast of textures. Swirls of decadent chocolate sauce weave through, elevating this dessert to the ultimate holiday delight. Perfect for festive gatherings, this luxurious ice cream serves as a dark chocolate paradise, guaranteed to bring joy and warmth to every celebration. Whether enjoyed as a centerpiece at your dessert table or shared among loved ones, it’s a delicious way to make your festivities even more memorable. Treat yourself and your guests to this heavenly chocolate creation.
Price: INR 355. Available online.
Why not break away from the usual sweets and snacks this Diwali and give something truly special and nourishing? Nutrizoe’s Zoe Bar is the perfect choice! This delightful and health-conscious alternative to traditional treats is made with all-natural ingredients, designed to satisfy your sweet cravings while also nourishing your body. It’s ideal for those seeking a balance of flavor and wellness during the festive season. This guilt-free indulgence promotes holistic well-being, making it a wonderful option for family, friends, and corporate gifting.
Price on request. Available online.