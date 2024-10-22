Set your table right for Diwali with this beautiful collection of plates

As Diwali approaches, it’s the ideal time to enhance your festive dining experience, and to help you do that Plate and Peonie has come up withan exquisite tableware collection that features authentic and unique pieces sourced globally, ensuring your celebrations are both stylish and unforgettable.
The thoughtfully curated collection includes elegant table linens that set the tone for your festive meals, complemented by stunning serveware to showcase your culinary creations beautifully. Elevate your dining experience with sophisticated cutlery, perfect for any occasion. Don’t forget decorative accents that add charm and warmth to your table, creating a welcoming atmosphere for family and friends. With Plate and Peonie, you’ll find the perfect pieces to celebrate Diwali in style, making every meal a treasured memory.
Here are six table essentials from the collection that will make you all ‘set’ for Diwali.
Enjoy breaking bread with the Blue Rose Bread Plate, a classic piece crafted to perfection!
Price: INR 5,477. Available online.
This versatile tableware can transition from casual to fine dining. The Natural Gold Edge Bread Plate is the perfect blend of classic and earthy. Use it creatively for breakfast or a cheese platter with its neutral tone that fits any dinner mood.
Price: INR 2,680. Available online.
Simple and elegant, you can’t go wrong with a classic Lattice White Bread Plate for serving guests. We recommend adding your favourite croissants, jam, and butter for the perfect breakfast spread.
Price: INR 1,943. Available online.
An effortless luxury for your table, the Vienna Gold Bread Plate features beautiful scalloped edges with a delicate touch of gold.
Price: INR 2,412. Available online.
Intricate and textured, this jungle-inspired dinner plate is a must-have for your table. The La Menagerie Ottomane Tropical Dinner Plate will transport you to vacation mode! Pair it with lovely accessories like pineapples and greens for a stunning tabletop display.
Price: INR 6,276. Available online.
Dine in sultan style with the La Menagerie Ottoman Elephant Dinner Plate, inspired by the exotic animals that roamed the kingdom.
Price: INR 3,574. Available online.