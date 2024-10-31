Diwali DIY guide: Simple decor, gift wraps and more

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a time for joy, celebration, and creativity. This year, why not add a personal touch to your festivities with some DIY projects? Here are some fun and easy ideas to help you celebrate Diwali in style.
1. Homemade Diyas
Nothing says Diwali like the warm glow of diyas (oil lamps). Instead of buying them, try making your own! You can use clay or even upcycle old glass jars. Simply mould the clay into small bowls, let them dry, and paint them with vibrant colours. If using glass jars, clean them thoroughly, then decorate with glass paints or glitter. Fill them with oil and a cotton wick, and you’ll have beautiful, personalized diyas to light up your home.
2. Colourful Rangoli Designs
Rangoli is a traditional art form that adorns homes during Diwali. Create your own unique designs using coloured powders, rice, or flower petals. Start by drawing a basic outline on the ground with chalk, then fill in the colours as you like. You can even involve your family in this creative activity, making it a fun bonding experience. Not only will it beautify your entrance, but it will also bring good luck.
3. Festive Wall Hangings
Add a touch of charm to your home with DIY wall hangings. Use colourful fabric scraps or paper to create garlands, or make a toran (decorative door hanging) using flowers and beads. Simply string together your chosen materials and hang them at your entrance or around your living space. This adds a festive flair and welcomes guests into your home.
4. Personalised Gift Wraps
Gift-giving is a significant part of Diwali. Instead of conventional wrapping paper, create your own personalised gift wraps. Use plain kraft paper and decorate it with stamps, stencils, or hand-painted designs. You can also incorporate natural elements like leaves and flowers to give your gifts an earthy feel. This thoughtful touch shows your loved ones how much you care.
5. Delicious DIY Treats
No festival is complete without sweets! Get creative in the kitchen by making traditional Diwali treats like ladoos, barfis, or chocolate-dipped dry fruits. You can even host a DIY sweet-making session with family or friends, turning it into a fun and engaging experience. Package your treats in decorative boxes or jars for an added festive touch.