Here’s to a happy and delicious Diwali

A nutty aroma wafts into every room of the house from the kitchen. There is besan being roasted with some ghee, cardamom and a hint of sugar – you know that this mixture will be turned into little besan ladoos. Making besan ladoos for Diwali is a tradition that has been followed in my household for generations. Since ladoos are considered to be the most favourite mithai of Lord Ganesha, most families prepare them and offer them as the main prasad to the gods for the Diwali puja that is held in the evening.

My main focus on Diwali, however, is the savoury delicacies since I do not have a raging sweet tooth. From the aloo-poori that is cooked in the morning and served during brunch, so that everyone stays sated till evening as we get set to decorate the house before the puja, to the elaborate pulao, dahi vadas, cholle, and kheer that is cooked for dinner – the kitchen is the spot for family bonding.