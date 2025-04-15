The emergence of the Bohemian aesthetic: a spirited style statement

What began as an anti-establishment lifestyle slowly evolved into a visual style that stood out for its layered, eclectic approach. In the 1960s and 70s, the Bohemian look was embraced by the hippie movement in the West, marked by flowing fabrics, floral prints, hand-crafted jewellery, and a mix of ethnic patterns. It became synonymous with peace, love, and self-expression, influencing everything from music to home décor.

Today, the Bohemian aesthetic has found its way into mainstream culture while still retaining its original essence. In fashion, it reflects a relaxed and earthy vibe—think fringe bags, maxi dresses, peasant tops, and an abundance of textures like crochet, suede, and lace. In interior design, Boho style is defined by layered rugs, mismatched furniture, indoor plants, macramé wall hangings, and an explosion of colour and pattern.

A Celebration of the Individual