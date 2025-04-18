The grandmaster’s choice: Rolls-Royce introduces a Chess Set

Every chess piece has been precision-crafted with faceted surfaces, transforming them into sculptural objects in their own right. To create the pieces, the marque’s designers studied the profile of traditional chess pieces, electing to extrude them downward into square bases. Each of the highly sculptural pieces is made of ceramic-coated aluminium, contains a hidden magnet and is crowned with a jewel-like polished stainless-steel head. The weight, solidity and cool-to-the-touch tactility of them are deliberately evocative of the solid-metal organ stops found in Rolls-Royce motor cars — a shared expression of material authenticity and satisfying mechanical engagement. The black chess pieces are given a satin finish, while the white pieces feature a subtle iridescent treatment.



The Rolls-Royce Chess Set incorporates the same materials used to craft the interior of the marque’s motor cars. The playing board is available in a choice of four veneer combinations, each arranged to create a diamond pattern when viewed from above. Around the playing surface, a longitudinal grain is used. High-gloss finishes include Blackwood with Ceramic White and Macassar Ebony with Royal Walnut; Open Pore veneer treatments in Smoked Eucalyptus with Paldao and Obsidian Ayous with Blackwood are also available.



Elements of the Chess Set can be individualised to reflect the client’s personal style and the aesthetics of their home. Clients can select from 13 Rolls-Royce leather colours — Cashmere Grey, Phoenix Red, Charles Blue, Forge Yellow, Iceland Moss, Scivaro Grey, Arctic White, Havana, Tailored Purple, Mandarin, Peony Pink, Black, and Lime Green — allowing them to tailor both the exterior and the chess piece holder to their exact requirements.



The Rolls-Royce Chess Set is now available for commission in Rolls-Royce showrooms and Private Office boutiques. Price on request.