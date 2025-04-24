The new Red Carpet Collection that Chopard will be presenting at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival showcases the personal universe of its Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival in 2007, Chopard’s Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele launched the first Red CarpetHaute Joailleriecollection. After ‘Cinema’, ‘Arts’ and ‘Contes de Fées’, the theme of the 2025 Red Carpet Collection explores Caroline Scheufele’s personal universe, rather than simply what she is passionate about.

By introducing jewellery glamour to the steps of the Cannes Film Festival, the world's most publicised event after the Olympic Games, Chopard continues to display a visionary approach.In 2013, Caroline Scheufele introduced ethical gold into her jewellery collections, inaugurating Chopard's ‘Journey to Sustainable Luxury’ by the same token.

Ten years later, she unveiled Caroline's Couture at an exclusive fashion show in Cannes: an array of Couture silhouettes of her own design,intended to highlight her Haute Joailleriecreations and the women who wear them. These represent two complementary offerings uniting the finest craftsmanship under the aegis of Chopard Co-President’s creative talent.

The necklace comes in ethical 18-carat white gold, set with a 129-carat emerald cabochon as well as pear-shaped (28.85 cts) and brilliant-cut (21.56 cts) diamonds.